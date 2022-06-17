Leo is a handsome medium hair all black boy. He wants to be in the action. He is a crazy... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Monroe County reported widespread power outages. Multiple semis were blown over onto their sides, causing Interstate 90-94 to be shut down for more than three hours.
Nineteen dogs found in crates on an unlicensed property. Owner faces up to nine months in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count against her.
The tractor was familiar to the teacher because it is the tractor he and his brother used while growing up on the family farm in Malta, Illinois.
“We’ve dreamt about this for so long, especially being here as a freshman and now being a senior. Those four years has been crazy,” Poynette senior Ashia Meister said of winning the program's sixth state title.
SALEM LAKES — A man is believed have drowned in Silver Lake Thursday afternoon.
The three suspects, all from Madison, have been arrested and are being held in the Dane County Jail on what authorities are calling a targeted homicide.
A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.
This story is part of a series which recognizes distinguished Portage alumni or others who have accomplished athletic, professional and civic feats.
Sauk City man faces prison time for drunken UTV crash near Leland.
Mental mistakes and errors by the Marshladies in the second inning allowed for two runs by the Pirates, who gained enough momentum to win a WIAA Division 4 state championship.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.