Letters to the editor

Oversight board is a waste of money

Madison leaders have now completed another waste of taxpayer dollars with the hiring of the new police monitor.

Now approximately a half-million dollars could be spent annually on a police oversight board and monitor with little power. This highlights the lack of confidence in our excellent police chief who needs these dollars for more police officers to patrol crime-ridden neighborhoods and build confidence where certain folks fear police. The elimination of student resource officers in schools, establishing a Madison police oversight committee and refusing our brilliant county sheriff’s request for a humane, adequate jail exacerbates the lack of trust in law enforcement.

These decisions all but eliminate Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s efforts to bring the community together. We have two great law enforcement leaders in our community. It’s time to trust them with wise use of resources. It seems expecting commonsense policies from our community leaders is an unrealistic expectation.

Jerry and Bonnie Darda, Madison

Landmarks board failed to save site

Thank you for your recent article about the Landmarks Commission’s ill-advised approval of a developer’s request to build a house behind the historic Old Spring Tavern on Nakoma Road. The commission failed to defend the long-term interests of our community.

The Landmarks Commission considered the request at a July meeting, despite knowing that two commissioners would be absent and that there was widespread opposition to the plan.

I listened to over two hours of the discussion via Zoom. The experience left me wondering if the commissioners had bothered to visit the property or read the many letters and email messages from concerned residents.

The vote of the commissioners was 2-2, with the chairwoman casting a tiebreaking vote in favor of allowing the proposal to proceed. I’m disappointed that a consequential decision such as this was made, essentially, by one unelected person.

The developer cares only for self-enrichment without regard for the historical significance of the house and yard, including a 300-year-old walnut tree. It’s disappointing to find out that Madison residents cannot rely on the Landmarks Commission to protect historic properties for posterity.

Once a landmark such as the Old Spring Tavern has been defiled, there’s no going back.

Ginny White, Madison

Fight over home ignores real issue

In response to the Sept. 28 article “Neighbors oppose new home,” which detailed the fight over a historic lot in Madison’s Nakoma neighborhood, I am shocked by how much attention is being brought to a historic lot rather than to the larger issues pressing our neighborhood and city.

With two major roads running through the neighborhood and hundreds of houses, it would be prudent to spend time advocating for additional sidewalks and protected bike lanes to reduce the risk of pedestrian deaths at the hand of vehicles.

The “not in my backyard” approach to development is outdated and divisive and prevents true growth in the Madison area. With the election in less than a month, I wish there was a greater push for people to vote and spend less time on protecting a backyard.

Caryn Lentz, Madison

Barnes must step up to avoid losing

Polls are showing U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, pulling ahead of his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Granted, they are within the margin of error. But I hope this wakes up Barnes and his staff.

The majority of ads from Barnes show him defending his stances on issues. I’m not an expert on running campaigns, but as a voter I know what hits home with me — and it isn’t a candidate retreating and defending himself. That never bodes well with voters. Barnes needs to start being on the offense. It’s not that he doesn’t have a lot of fodder to work with against Johnson.

Let’s start with Johnson trying to deliver fake electors to Vice President Mike Pence. Ignoring the will of the people, Johnson and his Republican colleagues would prefer to arbitrarily pick a leader. Your vote doesn’t count if it goes against his party.

Johnson also believes Medicare and Social Security are entitlements. Not sure about you, but I paid into these programs for over 40 years. I’ve earned these so-called “entitlements.” Johnson is also against a woman’s right to choose, against allowing citizens to easily vote legitimately in elections, and more.

I implore Barnes to step up his campaign and start telling Johnson’s story.

Johnson will not win this election, but Barnes can lose it.

Claudia Cooper, Madison

Drop boxes show our rights in peril

Kudos to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway for speaking truth to power with the new messaging on the currently unused secure ballot drop boxes around the city.

It would certainly be better to have functional ballot drop boxes, but that is not possible because the Wisconsin Supreme Court banned their use. The new messaging reminds us that our right to vote is precious, and it is threatened.

If you have any questions about how to register and cast your vote this fall, contact our Madison city clerk’s office. The people there are dedicated to ensuring that every qualified citizen can cast a ballot and have it counted. We are fortunate to have such excellent public servants.

Andrea Kaminski, Madison

Climate crisis is hitting home

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is speaking out about climate change frequently nowadays. One recurring theme is that poor nations bear the brunt of the consequences but contribute least to the problem, and justice demands that wealthy nations help them recover and build resilience. Another is that wealthy nations have failed to take adequate climate action.

Speaking recently from flood-ravaged Pakistan, Guterres warned that what happened there could happen anywhere. Then, as if on cue, it happened here at home: first in Puerto Rico, next in Florida. If only those who have stymied climate action for more that a decade because it would “hurt the economy” had realized what inaction would be doing to the economy today.

MIT’s climate model En-ROADS shows that a carbon tax can reduce emissions more than any other action, and combined with other actions brings them within target range. That’s because a carbon tax touches all parts of the economy, rewarding emissions-reducing behaviors and giving markets flexibility to adopt the cheapest strategies.

America can’t do it alone, nor can the world do it without America. We must join the nations and our own states that already use carbon pricing, and address the real problem — not just its symptoms.

Carol Steinhart, Madison