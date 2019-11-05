LIFE ACADEMY CORN CLEANUP

Students from Beaver Dam Life Academy helped clean up corn stalks in downtown Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. From left are instructor Sharon Vlach and students Cameron Bowman, Ashley Hanna and Owen Stanton. The corn stalks will be recycled to create fertilizer for next year's crops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)