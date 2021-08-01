BLUE ZONES: A bigger family to put first

Rhianna Zuleger
Community Health intern
My name is Rhianna Zuleger, and this is my second guest article. I am completing an internship with the Blue Zones Project Dodge County to complete my master of public health degree from Northern Illinois University. I was drawn to the Blue Zones Project as my focus within public health is health promotion – encouraging individuals to live their healthiest lives. We know that health is not limited to simply physical health but includes mental, emotional, financial, and spiritual health. All these facets of health can be met by practicing the Power 9 principles.
We know that Family First is one of the Power 9 principles, and it is one of my personal favorites. Growing up, I was very blessed to be close to my family – and I still am. My family is small – it’s only my parents, sister and I, but our family tree expands when you start counting aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, first cousins, etc. Even as an adult, I love to travel home to see my family as often as I can. My family has also welcomed my fiancé with open arms – our family will officially grow by one in October when we get married.
When marriages take place, there is a lot of value placed on togetherness, gaining siblings, and having a whole new family to love, and that’s exactly the case with my fiancé and me. My fiancé will gain my sister and her husband as siblings, but I will be gaining 11 brothers and sisters, including three spouses of the siblings. You read that right; my fiancé has eight siblings. We don’t often see large families like this anymore, but it’s so exciting to add not only these wonderful siblings to my life – but my future mother- and father-in-law as well. The best part of it all is that I get along with each and every one of them, and am truly lucky to call them my family.
With a bigger family, of course, comes more life events. In the past year alone, there has been two babies born, one wedding, an engagement, plus our wedding coming up. Putting family first means doing whatever we need to do to attend these events: a baby shower, bridal shower, or wedding; we always take the time to be there for each other. However, family first isn’t limited to life’s big events. It can be a simple text, call, or video chat, or even making sure we send a card for someone’s birthday.
This is just one example of a family. Some families may be chosen, some may look different, and that’s okay. What does your family look like? There are many ways to put family first; maybe it’s a Sunday dinner, a weekly walk, or a game night. I encourage you to identify the ways you put your family first, whether that’s your chosen or given family. Try something new together that involves one of the Power 9 principles: cooking a plant-based meal or moving naturally to create a new tradition.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
