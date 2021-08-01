BLUE ZONES: A bigger family to put first

Rhianna Zuleger

Community Health intern

My name is Rhianna Zuleger, and this is my second guest article. I am completing an internship with the Blue Zones Project Dodge County to complete my master of public health degree from Northern Illinois University. I was drawn to the Blue Zones Project as my focus within public health is health promotion – encouraging individuals to live their healthiest lives. We know that health is not limited to simply physical health but includes mental, emotional, financial, and spiritual health. All these facets of health can be met by practicing the Power 9 principles.

We know that Family First is one of the Power 9 principles, and it is one of my personal favorites. Growing up, I was very blessed to be close to my family – and I still am. My family is small – it’s only my parents, sister and I, but our family tree expands when you start counting aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, first cousins, etc. Even as an adult, I love to travel home to see my family as often as I can. My family has also welcomed my fiancé with open arms – our family will officially grow by one in October when we get married.