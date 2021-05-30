BLUE ZONES: A reason to celebrate

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” “Closing Time,” Semisonic
When working as a server at a college town establishment as a young adult, the above song was played every Friday and Saturday as we rounded out the evening. I’m currently not in the habit of closing down any nightclubs these days, but the season has this song playing often on mental repeat. May and June in Wisconsin are generally bursting with reasons to gather for graduation parties and weddings. The beginnings and ends are in plentiful supply and sometimes it’s hard to know when to laugh and when to cry.
In an August 2020, article on forbes.com, the longevity habits of the Blue Zones region of the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica is featured. “Healthy and supportive relationships with friends and family are another one of their keys to longevity. Maintaining close ties with family and friends helps reduce stress. One Nicoyan, a centenarian, said he knew death would eventually come for him but it is the love for his children that motivates him to keep going every day. ‘The proper mindset about longevity is not about aspiring to live to a very old age, but to enjoy the best quality of life possible during the last ten years we live,’ says Alvaro Cedeno-Molinari.’”
The beginnings and ends are made valuable by the human connections we make along the way. Whether you are celebrating or mourning, who are the people standing next to you or holding your hand? Those relationships don’t just feel good. They are strong components and indicators of well-being.
The Blue Zones Project personal pledge has an item on it that reads, “Schedule a weekly happy hour with friends.” Would that suggestion come to mind for you if someone would say, “I’m going to work on being healthier”? May is Mental Health Awareness month, and even with a stronger understanding of it, some people may still only reference changing their diet and exercise if their goal is to improve their health. Blue Zones Project, a research based initiative, is dedicated to teaching us that fueling our whole selves matter to our well-being outcomes. The many celebrations that pass through our lives and the lives of our loved ones are strengthening our bonds not only to each other but also for ourselves. The great news is, we don’t need a wedding, graduation, or other party to reap the benefits of celebration. Some research supports that people who express gratitude regularly in their lives experience better health; “those who celebrate life by practicing an attitude of gratitude tend to be more creative, bounce back more quickly from adversity, have a stronger immune system and have stronger social relationships than those who don’t practice gratitude,” see aarp.org. Essentially, every day has the opportunity to be a small celebration if we’re able to focus on what and who we have to be thankful for. Cheers.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.