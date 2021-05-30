BLUE ZONES: A reason to celebrate

The Blue Zones Project personal pledge has an item on it that reads, “Schedule a weekly happy hour with friends.” Would that suggestion come to mind for you if someone would say, “I’m going to work on being healthier”? May is Mental Health Awareness month, and even with a stronger understanding of it, some people may still only reference changing their diet and exercise if their goal is to improve their health. Blue Zones Project, a research based initiative, is dedicated to teaching us that fueling our whole selves matter to our well-being outcomes. The many celebrations that pass through our lives and the lives of our loved ones are strengthening our bonds not only to each other but also for ourselves. The great news is, we don’t need a wedding, graduation, or other party to reap the benefits of celebration. Some research supports that people who express gratitude regularly in their lives experience better health; “those who celebrate life by practicing an attitude of gratitude tend to be more creative, bounce back more quickly from adversity, have a stronger immune system and have stronger social relationships than those who don’t practice gratitude,” see aarp.org. Essentially, every day has the opportunity to be a small celebration if we’re able to focus on what and who we have to be thankful for. Cheers.