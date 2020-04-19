BLUE ZONES: An apple a day

Taking time to prepare and enjoy a tasty, healthy meal was something to do “someday” when life became less hectic. For many, that day is here. Stay at home is an order for our own safety. So let’s take advantage of our time together. Now is the perfect time to get in the kitchen and learn how to prepare those old recipes handed down from grandma or grandpa. You may unknowingly have a future chef in the family. Let your kids/grandkids demonstrate and prepare food. They just might surprise you and learn about food in the process. If you don’t have recipes shoved in books waiting to be explored, the internet is full of healthy and quick meal ideas. Here is one recommended by Blue Zones Project.