BLUE ZONES: An apple a day

Taking time to prepare and enjoy a tasty, healthy meal was something to do “someday” when life became less hectic. For many, that day is here. Stay at home is an order for our own safety. So let’s take advantage of our time together. Now is the perfect time to get in the kitchen and learn how to prepare those old recipes handed down from grandma or grandpa. You may unknowingly have a future chef in the family. Let your kids/grandkids demonstrate and prepare food. They just might surprise you and learn about food in the process. If you don’t have recipes shoved in books waiting to be explored, the internet is full of healthy and quick meal ideas. Here is one recommended by Blue Zones Project.
Honey-Baked Apples
Source: Spend Smart Eat Smart, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
These are an easy, yummy, after dinner treat or perfect anytime of the day. They’re also a great way to get in the recommended daily fiber intake of 38 grams for males and 25 grams for females.
Ingredients:
2 medium-size tart apples like Granny Smith, Braeburn, Jonathan, Fuji
1 tablespoon honey, preferably locally sourced
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoon oatmeal
2 tablespoon total of raisins, dried cranberries and chopped nuts
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut apples in half lengthwise. Use spoon to remove cores and hollow out a space 1 inch or more deep. Arrange apple halves, cut side up in oven-safe dish. Cut thin slices off bottoms to keep from tipping. Combine honey, cinnamon, oatmeal, raisins and nuts. Fill each apple half. Bake 30-35 minutes. Let sit a few minutes to cool.
Serves 4.
Per Serving: 85 calories, 1 gram fat, 8 gram sodium, 2 gram fiber, 1 gram protein.
After dinner, a refreshing walk outside is just what we Wisconsinites look forward to after a long winter. Don’t underestimate the power of a 15-minute walk every day. It’s good for your heart rate, joints and your mental health. It’s been shown to even lower your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. You can make it a walking meditation just by keeping your awareness on the beauty of nature and how it effortlessly turns to spring.
One day a week, consider ordering curbside from a local restaurant who needs our support to stay afloat during these trying times. We want them to still be here when things return to normal. We also love knowing we can always find healthy options at our Blue Zones Project approved restaurants. Visit the website for a complete listing. More than ever, it is so important to fuel our bodies with our health in mind. With the above recipe as an example, you can see how easy and delicious it can be.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
