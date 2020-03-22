BLUE ZONES: …And carry on

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health

Advocate

How do you self-soothe in times of anxiety? Some people enjoy retail therapy. Perhaps you like to go hunting or fishing. Others delight in escaping while taking in a show, museum exhibit, or rooting on their favorite sports teams. Several worship in faith-based communities. Many love dining out, indulging in rich food and desserts or numbing the anxiety with a night away at the local watering hole. Do some of the activities look different when you’re trying to stay mindful of your health?

Now how are they impacted when you’re supposed to stay close to home and many of the above mentioned activities are not available?

We know that the people who live the longest enjoy wonderful relationships with family and friends. They are socially connected and socially supported. They worship together, move together, play together, eat together, and drink together.

How can we continue to incorporate the Power Nine principles, the nine habits of the people who live the longest in the world, when social distancing is the current recommendation?

Here are some suggestions to keep your body healthy and your spirits up: