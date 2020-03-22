BLUE ZONES: …And carry on

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health
Advocate
How do you self-soothe in times of anxiety? Some people enjoy retail therapy. Perhaps you like to go hunting or fishing. Others delight in escaping while taking in a show, museum exhibit, or rooting on their favorite sports teams. Several worship in faith-based communities. Many love dining out, indulging in rich food and desserts or numbing the anxiety with a night away at the local watering hole. Do some of the activities look different when you’re trying to stay mindful of your health?
Now how are they impacted when you’re supposed to stay close to home and many of the above mentioned activities are not available?
We know that the people who live the longest enjoy wonderful relationships with family and friends. They are socially connected and socially supported. They worship together, move together, play together, eat together, and drink together.
How can we continue to incorporate the Power Nine principles, the nine habits of the people who live the longest in the world, when social distancing is the current recommendation?
Here are some suggestions to keep your body healthy and your spirits up:
If you are feeling healthy, bundle up and take a walk in an area where there’s a lot of open space. Meditate with some gentle stretching and deep breathing. Write a letter to someone you love. Slowly and intentionally savor a cup of hot tea or coffee. Read a book or even just a chapter. Play some of your favorite music from high school. Challenge yourself to a crossword or Sudoku. Create something. Organize a drawer or closet, then prepare to donate the unwanted items to a local thrift store. Diffuse some uplifting essential oils or light a fragrant candle. Laugh with a family member while playing a game, watching a movie, or telling a story. Call someone on the phone whose voice makes you smile. Be the person whose voice makes someone smile. Make a rich, comforting pot of bean stew or whole grain casserole. Look through a photo album, yearbook, or even skim pictures on your phone and fondly recall the captured moments. If you observe or celebrate a religious faith, spend some time in practice with music, writings, or prayer. Take a moment to write down one or two things you are grateful for today and add to that list each day until the end of the month.
We at Blue Zones Project and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam are keeping you all close in our thoughts during these strange times and are wishing you all peace and health.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
