BLUE ZONES: Are you happy?

To try and discuss how to create happiness in your life in this brief exchange seems almost futile, but it’s still worth a moment of pause and reflection. There does seem to be a connection to those who report being happy or content with having greater well-being. When working on your own health goals, we would be remiss to not mention our feelings.

When asked what can someone do right now to increase their happiness, Dan Buettner responded, “Make a new happy friend — that’s one of the best things you can do. Your happiness will go up 15 percent. And volunteer, even if you think you don’t have the time. People who find meaningful ways to give back are happier. Also, do your best to always sleep 7.5 hours a night. People who sleep 6 hours a night are 30 percent less happy than people who sleep more.”

So this year, when “Blue Monday” rolls around on Jan. 20, instead thinking of it as the saddest day of the year, ask yourself what kind of opportunities you can create for yourself to downshift, to explore your purpose and passions, and connect socially with others. Then make a plan to do something wonderful for yourself and others, whether it’s within your zip code or outside of it.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.