BLUE ZONES: Are you puzzled?

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
Inspiration can sometimes come from the most unexpected places. When you pause for a moment to take in your surroundings, you may be surprised at what you may ponder. This happened to me recently, when at an event. A man was observed quietly passing the time by jumbling and then attempting to solve the handheld 3-D puzzle known as a Rubik’s Cube. When you buy one, it is perfectly intact with 9 little squares of the same color on each side. The player turns the squares around to make all of the colors mixed up and then proceeds to try and rearrange them back in order.
It felt like such a metaphor for life and our journey of wellness. We start out as little babies, fresh and new. We eat when we are hungry, sleep when tired, and delight in the company of those who care for us, rewarding them with big gummy smiles and coos. We enjoy our environmental comforts of soft music, gently rocking, or being swaddled close. Somewhere along the way, our little squares get turned in many directions. We’re introduced to more than our basic needs and it may even get a little chaotic. Our diets change from nurturing bottles, cereal, and pureed fruits and vegetables to all kinds of foods that start to change our bodies. We perhaps stop taking naps when tired and instead push through or compensate with stimulators. We get so busy we may forget to delight in the people around us who show us care. We may work and forget to play or neglect to relax with things like soft music. For many, our puzzle is suddenly all jumbled and somewhere along the journey, we may start trying to put the colors back in order.
Blue Zones Project aims to help remind us how to perhaps turn back the clock and take an approach to wellness that focuses on those “basic” tenets of health, because as it turns out, research shows that those who live the longest seem to be doing just that. The people who live longer, better, are in environments that support eating simple foods to sustain their bodies, have the right outlook on life, move often throughout their day, and connect with people who support and love them. They don’t have any extra special willpower to avoid unhealthy behaviors, however, their environments are set up a little differently. If your life’s puzzle is out of order, can small changes to your environment help to put the squares back in place? Like the puzzle, sometimes it can seem daunting to get all the colors back to their original sides, and it may never be exactly as it once was in the beginning. Honestly, I was in awe of the man who was able to solve it so quickly, as it has taken me days to figure it out. But what you learn when working through it, is that many of the cubes are not independent of each other. Rather, they are connected, and as you get one side worked out, the others may also fall into place.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
