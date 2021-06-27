BLUE ZONES: Are you puzzled?

Blue Zones Project aims to help remind us how to perhaps turn back the clock and take an approach to wellness that focuses on those “basic” tenets of health, because as it turns out, research shows that those who live the longest seem to be doing just that. The people who live longer, better, are in environments that support eating simple foods to sustain their bodies, have the right outlook on life, move often throughout their day, and connect with people who support and love them. They don’t have any extra special willpower to avoid unhealthy behaviors, however, their environments are set up a little differently. If your life’s puzzle is out of order, can small changes to your environment help to put the squares back in place? Like the puzzle, sometimes it can seem daunting to get all the colors back to their original sides, and it may never be exactly as it once was in the beginning. Honestly, I was in awe of the man who was able to solve it so quickly, as it has taken me days to figure it out. But what you learn when working through it, is that many of the cubes are not independent of each other. Rather, they are connected, and as you get one side worked out, the others may also fall into place.