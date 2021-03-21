BLUE ZONES: Batter up

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
It was the perfect June day at County Stadium circa 1984. A little girl sat on her daddy’s lap as the afternoon sun gently warmed them both and the slight breeze carried with it the smell of roasted peanuts. Late in the game, a shiny, red convertible drove around the edge of the baseball field, delivering a man with a curled up moustache and a silly name. He was greeted by a stadium filled with cheering fans, many who stood up in excitement.
For a long time, because of that experience at my first baseball game, I thought that the pitcher was the most important player. Who else made their arrival in a fancy convertible to the roar of a crowd? Similarly, many of our conversations about health seem to put diet as the star of the show. However, like a baseball team, it’s not just the pitcher who is playing the game. There are nine team members on the field working together to win the nine inning game. Blue Zones Project follows nine habits of wellness; we call these behaviors the Power Nine principles. They include: Move Naturally, Downshift, Purpose, Plant Slant, 80% Rule, Wine (or Friends) at Five, Right Tribe, Family First, and Belong. In Dan Buettner’s research of the original Blue Zones, people who practiced these behaviors consistently were more likely to live to age 100.
If managing your health and wellbeing is something you’re working on, imagine each principle is a position on the field. Make your way around the metaphorical baseball diamond and check in with yourself. Much like the first base player, are you always alert and moving? Great job at making exercise a priority. Maybe you need a little more left field, or Downshifting, in your life. Chronic stress can cause serious health problems impacting mental health, your heart, blood pressure, weight, stomach, colon, and more.
The catcher can see the action on the field and holds down home plate. This position feels most like Purpose to me, making sure that all of the action of our lives are aligned with why we get out of bed each day. Living with that kind of focus can add up to seven good years to your life. Are you living your life with clear intent and surrounding yourself with people—your Right Tribe—who help you live your Purpose?
The memory of my first game was special in so many ways, but what was perhaps the most unique, it was one of the only occasions that I had an outing alone with my parents without my four brothers along. Putting Family (or Loved Ones) First is such important fuel for our wellbeing. Make it a priority to connect with the people you love regularly. “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives,” said Jackie Robinson.
Remember-behavior is contagious. Like a team on a winning streak, we repeat habits when we experience a positive return. The more we incorporate the whole team of the Power Nine principles consistently into our lives, the better our results will be.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
