BLUE ZONES: Batter up

The catcher can see the action on the field and holds down home plate. This position feels most like Purpose to me, making sure that all of the action of our lives are aligned with why we get out of bed each day. Living with that kind of focus can add up to seven good years to your life. Are you living your life with clear intent and surrounding yourself with people—your Right Tribe—who help you live your Purpose?

The memory of my first game was special in so many ways, but what was perhaps the most unique, it was one of the only occasions that I had an outing alone with my parents without my four brothers along. Putting Family (or Loved Ones) First is such important fuel for our wellbeing. Make it a priority to connect with the people you love regularly. “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives,” said Jackie Robinson.

Remember-behavior is contagious. Like a team on a winning streak, we repeat habits when we experience a positive return. The more we incorporate the whole team of the Power Nine principles consistently into our lives, the better our results will be.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

