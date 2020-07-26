BLUE ZONES: Because of you

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Because of you, Dodge County is more connected. Because of you, our community is more supportive. Because of you, we are more purposeful. Inspired. Active. Engaged. And because of you, Blue Zones Project Dodge County has earned the achievement of being named a certified Blue Zones Community.
Over the last three years, community volunteers, leaders, schools, worksites, restaurants, faith-based organizations, grocery stores, and organizations have been working to make the healthy choice, easy in the places we live, work, play, and pray in Dodge County. There are nearly 100 approved and supporting places who have made this commitment to their employees, patrons, students, congregations, and people.
What does being certified mean, you ask? Because of you, there were measurable positive results in health outcomes in Beaver Dam, Horicon, and Juneau, our three demonstration communities. These communities have not only shown the readiness and desire to make small, meaningful changes for their well-being, but have implemented opportunities to make healthy options more regularly accessible. Using data collected yearly since Blue Zones Project Dodge County launched, we are able to see the dial changing for the better in things like nutrition, tobacco use, childhood obesity rates, life evaluation, and social engagement.
Thousands of volunteer and staffing hours have been dedicated to laying the groundwork in the above mentioned communities and we have expanded our reach for those who want to join the movement throughout Dodge County. Although face to face engagement looks different right now because of COVID-19, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam continues to make the health of the communities we serve a priority.
Being recognized as certified is not the end goal, it was one of the goals in the big picture of helping to develop habits and support networks to sustain long term well-being. With each milestone, we continue to be motivated by seeing positive changes. In fact, in the face of a global pandemic, healthy bodies and strong social support systems are now more important than ever. We are inspired by the demonstration of people living their lives bursting with purpose in the face of difficulty; our incredibly dedicated health care workers here and at the Public Health Department, those donating masks and food to those who need it, to teachers and child care workers, and many others, the generosity of resources and spirit is great. We see people putting loved ones first and developing creative ways to stay connected while keeping each other safe. Notice that more than ever, our sidewalks, bike lanes and trails are getting utilized as people move naturally and downshift with intention for recreation, exercise, and stress relief.
Because of you, Blue Zones Project is alive and strong and will continue to be a dedicated resource that will aid in serving Dodge County’s well-being needs.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
