BLUE ZONES: Because of you

Thousands of volunteer and staffing hours have been dedicated to laying the groundwork in the above mentioned communities and we have expanded our reach for those who want to join the movement throughout Dodge County. Although face to face engagement looks different right now because of COVID-19, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam continues to make the health of the communities we serve a priority.

Being recognized as certified is not the end goal, it was one of the goals in the big picture of helping to develop habits and support networks to sustain long term well-being. With each milestone, we continue to be motivated by seeing positive changes. In fact, in the face of a global pandemic, healthy bodies and strong social support systems are now more important than ever. We are inspired by the demonstration of people living their lives bursting with purpose in the face of difficulty; our incredibly dedicated health care workers here and at the Public Health Department, those donating masks and food to those who need it, to teachers and child care workers, and many others, the generosity of resources and spirit is great. We see people putting loved ones first and developing creative ways to stay connected while keeping each other safe. Notice that more than ever, our sidewalks, bike lanes and trails are getting utilized as people move naturally and downshift with intention for recreation, exercise, and stress relief.