BLUE ZONES: Building a solid core

Blue Zones Project encourages nine habits of longevity that were adopted from the people who live longest in the world. One is Purpose. When we can clearly define what it is that gets us out of bed each day, it can extend our lifespan up to seven years. Circling back to planking, equating a sense of purpose to core strength makes a lot of sense to me. Core can be defined as “the central or most important part of something,” see “Oxford Languages.” When we feel the urge to give up on something, we can go back to our purpose and see how it aligns with what we are trying to achieve. If fulfilling your purpose requires you to tackle that task, you may be motivated to power through it knowing that it is the means to something greater.