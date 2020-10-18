BLUE ZONES: Building a solid core

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Do you plank? If you’re not familiar with what a plank is, Wikipedia defines it as “an isometric core strength exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up for the maximum possible time.” Performer Cher, who is in her 70s, shared that one way she stays fit is by doing a 3-5 minute plank every day. Planks have never been a favorite exercise of mine, but I thought I would try to regain some of my lost core strength by incorporating them into my routine after healing from surgery.
My first day, my plank clocked in at 16 seconds.
If we try something new and fail, we may decide “I guess that’s not for me” and never try it again. Some people may take this approach to changing their eating habits. If they fall off their healthy plan for one day, they may opt to throw in the towel and go back to their previous choices with the mindset of, “Well, I guess I just can’t maintain that lifestyle.” Do you know people who have quit something after only trying it once or twice?
There is a 2006 movie called “Facing the Giants.” I’ve never seen the entire movie, but there is a clip from it called “The Death Crawl Scene” that I have watched several times. Each time, it has had a profound impact. The scene is often used as a motivational tool to encourage the viewer to not quit when things get hard.
Blue Zones Project encourages nine habits of longevity that were adopted from the people who live longest in the world. One is Purpose. When we can clearly define what it is that gets us out of bed each day, it can extend our lifespan up to seven years. Circling back to planking, equating a sense of purpose to core strength makes a lot of sense to me. Core can be defined as “the central or most important part of something,” see “Oxford Languages.” When we feel the urge to give up on something, we can go back to our purpose and see how it aligns with what we are trying to achieve. If fulfilling your purpose requires you to tackle that task, you may be motivated to power through it knowing that it is the means to something greater.
When you live life with a clear purpose, quitting becomes less of an option because each thing you chose to do is targeting a larger life goal.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
