BLUE ZONES: Changing gears

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
A handful of months back, I wrote about my daughter Tyrah moving to Los Angeles for college, observing how a change in your life radius, the 5-10 mile area where you spend 90% of your time, can impact your health and habits. Things have obviously changed since then, and I sat down with her to hear a current college student’s perspective of life and how the Power Nine principles come into play in the time of a global pandemic. Here are her reflections:
“Move Naturally: Because of COVID-19, I’ve had to leave my apartment in California where I could walk to get almost anything I needed. Now that I’m back home, my family and I make the effort to walk outside more than we ever have before. Sometimes, though, with everything going on, it feels easier to stay inside. But I’m trying to get out each day.
Friends at Five: This has been one of the biggest adjustments, as my family really adheres to good social distancing practices. However, I have a friend who is also being really safe and occasionally we’ll get coffee and meet outside to ‘hang out’ together. When I do connect with my other friends, it’s usually over Face Time on our phones.
Plant Slant: My mom makes great home-cooked plant slant meals, so I’m getting spoiled after having to cook for myself at school. I loved the vegetarian options in LA, but with eating out less and at home more, we have tried lots of new recipes and I’m saving lots of money not going out.
Purpose: Honestly, quarantining has led to many ups and downs for me with my motivation and drive. However, I have been picking up passions I had been neglecting, like songwriting. I also worked really hard in my online classes, because I don’t want to lose sight of my goals, even with what’s happening.
Family First & Right Tribe: Though I really miss my adventures in LA, I have been so grateful with this time because I am with my family. I remind myself to soak up these moments with them while I can.
Downshift: I have read a ton of books in the last five months which has been a great way to simultaneously stimulate my mind and relax at the same time.”
Sharecare.com published an article called “How College Students Can Make the Most of a Challenging Semester” on Aug. 10. Some schools have already decided to be online this fall, like my daughter’s, but some students are returning to a school that looks very different than ever before. Article author and college senior Jenna Moldaver writes, “The upcoming college semester will be unlike anything any of us ever imagined. It may be stressful and it may be disappointing. But it also holds the potential for being productive and memorable—in a good way. The pandemic took opportunities from us, but it has also given us new ones. For the sake of our communities, our world and our future, we should take them.”
We wish all the best for all of our students, teachers, and parents this year.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
