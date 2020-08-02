BLUE ZONES: Come roll with us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

The last four months have proved to be challenging in many ways, but, as discussed in previous columns, we have also witnessed some behavioral bright spots. In April, we reported that our Dodge County trails were seeing a 200-300% increase in usage for the month of March and we’re anticipating higher than average numbers to be summer’s trend as well. A July 10 article in The Washington Post, “Why Quarantine Led Some People to Better Fitness Habits, and How They Can Maintain Them,” poses some interesting thoughts about how you can incorporate some of the positives long term, even when things settle into a new norm.

One suggestion is to seek meaningful short-term rewards instead of always aiming for long term motivation. An initiative like Blue Zones Project is great at doing just that. Instead of only focusing on the long term motivation, i.e., eat better so you can live to 100, we make eating well rewarding and fun through our cooking demonstrations and potluck moais.

We have missed engaging with the people of Dodge County in these ways. However, there is a safe, outdoor, physically distanced event coming up for you to enjoy.