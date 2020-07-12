BLUE ZONES: Connecting our communities

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
The physical health of the people in a community can often be reflected in the condition of their public spaces. Something as simple as being able to safely take a walk in your downtown can have a big impact on your well-being.
Dodge County is home to several small towns, each with their own charm and personality. Take a moment to picture what the perfect Main Street of your dreams looks like. What would draw you there and make you want to spend your leisure time frequenting the district?
Blue Zones Project may be top of mind when people are discussing healthy food choices and participating in an active, social lifestyle, but one of the other pillars of the program is helping the built environment of a community be one that provides spaces that encourage healthy behavior. Over the last three years we have worked together with leaders in Beaver Dam, Horicon, and Juneau to help with the design of some of the public spaces. We are excited that the Juneau community has taken another step to continue to make improvements to their downtown by registering as a Connect Community with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. This will provide resources for continued projects that will help the downtown be an environment that invites people of all ages and abilities to utilize it to its maximum potential. If you’ve looked around Juneau, you may already see some of this work being done with new benches, wayfinding signs, and planters.
Examples of how downtown revitalization can improve the health of a community go well beyond beautification, although sometimes those efforts are the most immediately recognizable. In the 50 Blue Zones Project communities across North America, we have had an opportunity to study it at even greater depth. One notable community that saw great outcomes doesn’t appear much different than our own Midwestern community of Dodge County; Albert Lea, Minnesota. They were the pilot location for launching some of the Blue Zones Project Power Nine principles and the result of some of their efforts not only impacted the physical health of their residents, but also positively boosted their downtown economy. By making improvements to their sidewalks, roads, downtown amenities, and even housing, with the focus on pedestrians walking and biking in addition to using automobiles, they were able to support increased health outcomes and helped to build a stronger, more prosperous community, see ruralhealthinfo.org, updated December 2019.
We would like to congratulate the efforts that our Dodge County communities continue to make to help make the healthy choices, easier. Whether it be the leaders working for development of safer streets to navigate or the volunteers in the community gardens who are donating the food to local pantries, we are proud to be part of the vision of making Dodge County a healthier place for all of us to call home.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
