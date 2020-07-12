BLUE ZONES: Connecting our communities

Blue Zones Project may be top of mind when people are discussing healthy food choices and participating in an active, social lifestyle, but one of the other pillars of the program is helping the built environment of a community be one that provides spaces that encourage healthy behavior. Over the last three years we have worked together with leaders in Beaver Dam, Horicon, and Juneau to help with the design of some of the public spaces. We are excited that the Juneau community has taken another step to continue to make improvements to their downtown by registering as a Connect Community with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. This will provide resources for continued projects that will help the downtown be an environment that invites people of all ages and abilities to utilize it to its maximum potential. If you’ve looked around Juneau, you may already see some of this work being done with new benches, wayfinding signs, and planters.