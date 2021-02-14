BLUE ZONES: Dinner is served

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Our team at Blue Zones Project Dodge County is often asked for inexpensive, fast, easy, and delicious plant-based meal recommendations that the whole family will enjoy. This twist on an American classic, featured in Dan Buettner’s “The Blue Zones Kitchen 100 Recipes to Live to 100” cookbook, checks all the boxes. We tested it out for ourselves at a cooking demonstration and received rave reviews.
The next time you’re asking “what’s for dinner,” consider putting this recipe to the test. With longevity ingredients including sweet potatoes, black beans, whole grains, topped with greens and avocado, these savory and healthy burgers will leave you feeling deliciously satisfied.
Start with coarsely grinding 1 1/2 cups rolled outs and set aside. In a separate bowl, using a fork, mash together 1 cup of black beans and 1 cup peeled, cooked sweet potato. Next, sprinkle in the following seasonings: ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, 2 teaspoons onion powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, and 1 teaspoon smoked paprika. Add the ground rolled oats and mix everything together well. Let these ingredients sit for about 5 minutes so the flavors can marry.
Form the mixture into four patties and heat a thin layer of olive or grapeseed oil over medium heat in a large skillet on the stove. Fry the patties until crisp, about four minutes on each side. Serve the burgers on a whole-wheat bun or toasted sourdough.
Dress the burgers with sliced avocado, dark leafy greens like kale or spinach, and sliced red onions. If you plan ahead, you can pickle the onions by submerging them in white vinegar with a generous pinch of salt for at least six hours. For a tasty sauce to finish it all off, in a blender or food processor, puree together ¼ cup salsa verde and ¼ cup toasted pepitas.
In addition to the great recipes you will find in “The Blue Zones Kitchen 100 Recipes to Live to 100” cookbook, bluezones.com has loads of delicious snacks and meals to try and taste. If eating well is important to you, Blue Zones Project has you covered with tried and true ideas from around the world with ingredients that have helped fuel people who live long, healthy lives.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.