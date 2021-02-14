BLUE ZONES: Dinner is served

Dress the burgers with sliced avocado, dark leafy greens like kale or spinach, and sliced red onions. If you plan ahead, you can pickle the onions by submerging them in white vinegar with a generous pinch of salt for at least six hours. For a tasty sauce to finish it all off, in a blender or food processor, puree together ¼ cup salsa verde and ¼ cup toasted pepitas.

In addition to the great recipes you will find in “The Blue Zones Kitchen 100 Recipes to Live to 100” cookbook, bluezones.com has loads of delicious snacks and meals to try and taste. If eating well is important to you, Blue Zones Project has you covered with tried and true ideas from around the world with ingredients that have helped fuel people who live long, healthy lives.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

