BLUE ZONES: Don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone

My husband and I, early in our relationship, practiced what we called “garden time.” We’d put our littles to bed and then sit together with no distractions and chat about our day. I don’t think we came up with the expression on our own, but the concept of “garden time” is simple, it’s maintaining what you planted. You can’t plant a seed and expect it to grow without watering it, pulling the weeds, and making sure it gets its fair share of attention.

Similarly, a dear friend of mine, we’ll call her “R,” just landed a new job and I messaged her asking how the current employer took the news about her departure. She texted back, “Funny how so many people come out of the woodwork to tell me how much they adore me and how greatly I’ll be missed. Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to know I’m appreciated, but maybe let me know that while I’m working for you?”

It brings us back to garden time. Perhaps my friend, had she felt more appreciated regularly, wouldn’t have sought out a career move. Likewise, how many marriages or friendships could have avoided turmoil, and maintained better physical health as well, if they were tended to more intentionally and regularly?