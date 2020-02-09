BLUE ZONES: Don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
February is commonly considered heart health month. So let’s address two important things you can do for your heart right now. And this is not an attempt to sell Valentine’s Day cards. Love and be loved.
“Grandparents lived with grandchildren and many households had 3 or 4 generations under the same roof. Strong ties brought community-wide celebrations for life cycle events and religious ceremonies. No one was ever alone, no one was ever lonely, no one was ever without overwhelming support and friendships.”
The above may sound like a description of a fictional town featured in a Hallmark movie, but it is actually describing pre-1965 Roseto, a town in Eastern Pennsylvania that had remarkably low deaths due to heart disease. “The Roseto Effect: The Amazing Power of Relationships for Heart Health” was originally published at drjoelkahn.com in November 2018 and again at bluezones.com in September 2019. It explores some of the less obvious health related causes of heart disease like poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, social isolation and loneliness.
Research leads us to believe that social connections are incredibly important to well-being. Having meaningful, intentional relationships seem to be the foundation from which our health springs. But let’s examine things a bit. How well do you fuel those relationships?
My husband and I, early in our relationship, practiced what we called “garden time.” We’d put our littles to bed and then sit together with no distractions and chat about our day. I don’t think we came up with the expression on our own, but the concept of “garden time” is simple, it’s maintaining what you planted. You can’t plant a seed and expect it to grow without watering it, pulling the weeds, and making sure it gets its fair share of attention.
Similarly, a dear friend of mine, we’ll call her “R,” just landed a new job and I messaged her asking how the current employer took the news about her departure. She texted back, “Funny how so many people come out of the woodwork to tell me how much they adore me and how greatly I’ll be missed. Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to know I’m appreciated, but maybe let me know that while I’m working for you?”
It brings us back to garden time. Perhaps my friend, had she felt more appreciated regularly, wouldn’t have sought out a career move. Likewise, how many marriages or friendships could have avoided turmoil, and maintained better physical health as well, if they were tended to more intentionally and regularly?
If you watched the commercials during the Super Bowl, you may have seen one for New York Life discussing the different types of love. The fourth type it spoke of was “Agape,” which translates to “love as an action.” It encouraged the viewers to “be good at life.” Will you accept the challenge?
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
