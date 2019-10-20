Trina Justman Reichert
Some holidays are so consumed with sugar that it seems to be simply unavoidable. Halloween is definitely one of those times. If keeping sugar intake to a dull roar is a goal for your family, how do you approach the upcoming festivities while still remaining, you know, festive?
Planning to go trick-or-treating? Walk from house to house as a family or with friends. Use the time to move naturally and spend time with your neighbors.
Have a strategy to limit the amount of candy and sweets consumed. Discuss the expectations with your child before you go out to trick-or-treat. Make a healthy and satisfying meal that includes many of their favorite fruits, vegetables, and protein options before you head out.
Get creative with your Halloween treats. Use a black marker to transform the outside of a clementine or the top of a peach snack cup into a jack-o-lantern by drawing a fun face. Wrap squeezable fruit and veggie pouches in crepe paper for a mummified treat.
Focus on fun at gatherings rather than treats. Host a neighborhood chili cook-off. Bob for apples. Organize a “dress the scarecrow” relay race. Rake a large leaf pile up and jump in. This actor’s perspective is that the best part of Halloween is the costumes, so don’t forget to feature those in a fun way.
Limit consumption of alcoholic beverages. When you go out with or invite friends in, limit alcoholic beverages to one or two for the evening. Focus instead on spending time with loved ones and connecting socially.
Consider donating candy and sweets. Once the bounty is collected, consider giving back. Many dentist offices will collect candy and send it to troops serving in the military overseas.
Avoid the temptation of post-Halloween clearance candy. Your first line of defense for you and your family is keeping the temptation out of your home.
Working together as a community to live longer, healthier, happier lives may require just a little bit of re-directed intention, but holidays certainly don’t have to be any less fun. You can adopt some of these ideas personally, but we also encourage you to make suggestions in your schools, workplaces, faith based communities, and other organizations.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
