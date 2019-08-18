Trina Justman Reichert Engagement Lead
Do you have a little rebel in you?
From a young age, I often felt like I didn’t fit in. In response, I learned to celebrate my uniqueness. However, I sometimes mis-translated that to needing to be “anti-establishment.” As an adult, I’ve had to learn how to balance following my own path and appreciating well-defined structure and systems, my time in the military absolutely taught me some lessons on how to do that more effectively.
When I first read the Blue Zones Project Power 9 Principles, specifically, “Right Tribe,” the rebel in me screamed in my head, “Don’t conform! Be your own person!” Then I went on to read and understand that the “Right Tribe” means finding the people who are right for you, not making you right for every person.
The concept of “Right Tribe” really focuses on forming relationships with people who support your well being. Like all the Power 9 Principles, these concepts are research based and take a back-to-the-basics approach to living your life in a way that supports health and longevity.
According to the article “5 Reasons Studies Say You Have to Choose Your Friends Wisely” in the April 10, 2015, Psychology Today, “Surrounding yourself with the right people has surprisingly far-reaching effects. If you struggle to resist temptation, surrounding yourself with people who possess a high degree of self-discipline can help.
A 2013 study published in Psychological Science reports that when people are running low on self-control, they often seek out self-disciplined people to boost their willpower. And since self-control is vital to reaching long-term goals, befriending people with willpower could be a stealth secret to success.” It goes on to say, “Close friends may be the secret to longevity.
When older adults have close confidants, they’re likely to live longer, according to a 2005 study conducted at Australia’s Flinder’s University. Other studies touting the health benefits of friendship have shown that connections can help ward off depression and boost immunity.
A 2014 study published in the Journal of Consumer Research found that friends often bond by providing one another with the moral support needed to resist a temptation. However, friends also commonly conspire together to enjoy indulgences. Researchers discovered that when it came to resisting temptations—like eating chocolate—sometimes friends were more likely to become partners in crime as they decided to indulge together. The reality is that you’re likely to start acting more like the people you surround yourself with. When you choose people who inspire and challenge you to be better, you’ll increase your chances of reaching your goals.”
The late, famous motivational speaker Jim Rohn once said, “You’re the average of the five people you spend most of your time with.” With that in mind, when you surround yourself with people who bring you joy, with whom you can rely, who encourage you, have your well being in mind, and share some common interests, you have indeed found your right tribe.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. To For more information, call 920-392-9408, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@sharecare.com or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)