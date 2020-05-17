BLUE ZONES: Family first, an Italian affair

In Sardinia, Italy, one of the five original Blue Zones, multi-generational care and respect is still the norm. Elders are not considered a burden, but represent tokens of wisdom. They play important roles to the younger generations, helping their children and grandchildren. It is no surprise that their lives are rich with purpose, along with regular natural movement, help the Sardinians to live longer lives that experience less depression, suicide and stress. This hasn’t just increased their probability of longevity in “normal times.” Even now, in the midst of a pandemic where Italy is experiencing some of the highest numbers of coronavirus infections, Sardinia is nearly untouched. In an April 12, article from nextavenue.org titled “COVID-19 in the Blue Zone: What’s Helping Elders in Sardinia, Italy,” it gives one example of Maria, 87, and her husband Giovanni, 93, who live with two of their grown children and are active in helping cook and doing household work. In addition, “In Sardinia, like most other Blue Zones, very few of the oldest residents live alone in nursing homes, which are virus hotspots in the United States. Here, many families of two or three generations live under the same roof or within walking distance of one another.” Sardinia is also quite far off the beaten path, so their rural location certainly aids in less spread of the virus as they shelter in place.