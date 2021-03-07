BLUE ZONES: Fear not

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate

Are you as happy as you can be? If given the chance, what would you tell a younger version of yourself about life and how to live it? Is there something you wish you would have done differently? A place you would have traveled but didn’t? Is there something that prevented you from doing anything you wanted to do?

“For some people, fear can be paralyzing, preventing them from facing their issues head-on or trying new things. But fear can also have an upside, “said Dr. Katherine Brownlowe, inpatient medical director and neuropsychiatrist at the Ohio State University’s Harding Hospital. “Humans and other animals feel fear, which for centuries has served as a protective mechanism. It basically keeps you from dying,” she said in an October 2018, article from health.usnews.com.

Perhaps like everything else, one contributor to happiness may be finding the balance between doing what may scare you a little, but not going too far as to put you in harm’s way. In Dan Buettner’s book, “The Blue Zones of Happiness,” he helps the individual to understand their own happiness by observing three elements of Purpose, Pleasure, and Pride.