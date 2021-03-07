BLUE ZONES: Fear not

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
Are you as happy as you can be? If given the chance, what would you tell a younger version of yourself about life and how to live it? Is there something you wish you would have done differently? A place you would have traveled but didn’t? Is there something that prevented you from doing anything you wanted to do?
“For some people, fear can be paralyzing, preventing them from facing their issues head-on or trying new things. But fear can also have an upside, “said Dr. Katherine Brownlowe, inpatient medical director and neuropsychiatrist at the Ohio State University’s Harding Hospital. “Humans and other animals feel fear, which for centuries has served as a protective mechanism. It basically keeps you from dying,” she said in an October 2018, article from health.usnews.com.
Perhaps like everything else, one contributor to happiness may be finding the balance between doing what may scare you a little, but not going too far as to put you in harm’s way. In Dan Buettner’s book, “The Blue Zones of Happiness,” he helps the individual to understand their own happiness by observing three elements of Purpose, Pleasure, and Pride.
Feeling proud of can sometimes be a result of overcoming something that scares you. People who take risks have some things in common, and one of them tends to be confidence. Fear of failing doesn’t seem to stop them from trying new things. With every new trail blazed, there are believers that it will be one that is worthy of venturing upon.
None of the Blue Zones Project Power Nine principles-the habits of those who live the longest-point directly to overcoming fear. However, because centenarians tend to live in environments that cultivate love, support, mindfulness, purpose and belonging as such strong foundations in their lives, the pursuit of trying something new that may bring them happiness may not seem as daunting.
“The Blue Zones of Happiness” also explores the happiest places in the world, and then goes on to discuss ways you can design your own community, workplace, social network, home, finances, and even your inner life to be happier. The common thread, in living both a healthy and happy life, may just be the cliché that seems to ring true- you can’t do it alone. Buettner states, “You can redirect your life toward greater happiness and well-being only when the world you live in supports you.”
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
