BLUE ZONES: Feed your curiosity

Is there a topic that you are interested in that can pull you “down the rabbit hole”? I recall a particularly memorable trip to California with my husband a handful of years back. I lost all track of time while lingering in the music section of the beautiful and vast downtown Los Angeles Public Library. The nights I spent in college at my favorite book store carefully searching for the perfect acting monologue and drinking coffee with my best friend are some of my most treasured memories. As a young mother, I would become absorbed in parenting books and magazines. Now, as someone who is trying to intentionally fuel my insides with powerful plants, hours can pass while I scour the internet for recipes and researching ingredients and all of the ways they can sustain and heal our bodies.

Bestselling author, coach, and speaker Richard Leider created the materials for the Purpose Workshops Blue Zones Project uses. These workshops lead participants through conversations in understanding their gifts so they can better identify their purpose. When facilitating, one of the questions we ask participants to ask themselves is, “What was I doing the last time I became so absorbed that I lost all track of time?” The things that interest us are also often what we’re good at; perhaps even some of these things come so naturally to us that we don’t even recall learning them. How does this impact our well-being and longevity? “There have been a number of studies suggesting that a higher sense of purpose in life is associated with reduced risk of early death,” said Eric S. Kim, PhD, a research scientist in the department of social and behavioral sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, visit health.harvard.edu, November 2019. Research done by Dan Buettner and his team studying where people live the longest concluded the same. In the Blue Zone in Costa Rica, you will hear it referenced as “Plan de Vida,” in Okinawa, Japan, as “Ikigai.” Thinking about your own life’s journey, are you able to reflect on times where you were perhaps just going through the motions? Did everything else in your life feel balanced and focused during those times? Or did you perhaps feel sluggish, confused, and maybe even find yourself asking, “what’s the point?”