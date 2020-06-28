BLUE ZONES: From bases to Blue Zones Project: Meet Liz Kern

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
We had an opportunity to sit down with our new Blue Zones Project Dodge County organization lead, Liz Kern. We can’t wait for you all to meet her in person, but until then, the following Q & A with the Beaver Dam native will give you a little taste of her vibe:
BZP: Where is your favorite place to go in Dodge County?
LK: The Horicon Marsh – I enjoy the great events, activities, trails, education and people!
BZP: If you could visit one the five original Blue Zones, where would you go?
LK: Sardinia, Italy. That region is beautiful and they focus on family, moving naturally daily, eating garden fruits and vegetables as well as the importance of socializing with laughter.
BZP: Who in your circle inspires you to make healthy choices?
LK: My sisters. We share recipes, trails we enjoy, life lessons and make each other laugh often.
BZP: What is the Power Nine Principle that speaks to you? Which one would you like to incorporate more often?
LK: Family/Loved Ones First. It was how I was raised and how we continue to live our lives as adults. We are a big family and very close. We help each other, laugh with each other and enjoy spending time with each other. I would like to incorporate the 80% rule more often. I have been more mindful of this recently and have noticed how much it can help.
BZP: When you’re not working, what will we find you doing?
LK: I enjoy helping on my family farm, playing with my nieces and nephews, fishing, hiking and really enjoy golfing with family and friends. I am also a big sports fan and enjoy watching the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers.
BZP: We hear that Inspire did a story on you. Tell us about it.
LK: Yes, I was in the 2018 June edition as the feature story called “Beyond the Bases.” It discussed my path to working in collegiate baseball professionally, my accomplishments, my interactions in a mostly male dominated industry and what drove me to my successes. The major factors for my success were my support system, my thirst for knowledge, and my work ethic. It was an honor to be featured and something I am proud of. I hope community members enjoyed the piece and that it inspired a young woman to pursue her passion, whatever that might me.
BZP: What do you feel is the biggest challenge that we in Dodge County face in living to be 100?
LK: I think many of us could benefit from gentle nudges to do the little things more consistently to make lasting improvements. Continuing to work on our environments so it’s easy to incorporate the Blue Zones Project Power Nine Principles is what I hope to help accomplish.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!