BLUE ZONES: From bases to Blue Zones Project: Meet Liz Kern

BZP: When you’re not working, what will we find you doing?

LK: I enjoy helping on my family farm, playing with my nieces and nephews, fishing, hiking and really enjoy golfing with family and friends. I am also a big sports fan and enjoy watching the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers.

BZP: We hear that Inspire did a story on you. Tell us about it.

LK: Yes, I was in the 2018 June edition as the feature story called “Beyond the Bases.” It discussed my path to working in collegiate baseball professionally, my accomplishments, my interactions in a mostly male dominated industry and what drove me to my successes. The major factors for my success were my support system, my thirst for knowledge, and my work ethic. It was an honor to be featured and something I am proud of. I hope community members enjoyed the piece and that it inspired a young woman to pursue her passion, whatever that might me.

BZP: What do you feel is the biggest challenge that we in Dodge County face in living to be 100?

LK: I think many of us could benefit from gentle nudges to do the little things more consistently to make lasting improvements. Continuing to work on our environments so it’s easy to incorporate the Blue Zones Project Power Nine Principles is what I hope to help accomplish.

