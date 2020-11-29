BLUE ZONES: Game on

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
Do you put family or loved ones first? This is one of the Blue Zones Project Power Nine Principles, the habits of those who live the longest in the world, which many people in Dodge County seem to really connect with. Other than just using my own experience living here as evidence, every time we would have Blue Zones Project giveaways with that habit featured, it was often the first to be selected and the item we would run out of the quickest.
People who live the longest in the world are not often living alone. Multigenerational families are common in the five original Blue Zones regions. Families who do not live together still gather often for meals and the elders play an integral role in child rearing.
It’s no wonder, why, then, we should all be so devastated by this pandemic when it is safer to stay apart than celebrate with the members of our families who live outside of our home, especially during the holidays. Although our traditions won’t look the same this year as they have in years past, we know that this sacrifice now will help ensure that when it is safe for us to gather again, we will increase our chances to have everyone around the table.
Nothing could ever replace the feeling of being physically surrounded by those you love. However, people can stay connected by finding unique ways to do the things you enjoy doing with your loved ones over the phone and virtually. I have a friend who lives in California who has a “Yahtzee” tournament every Saturday night with her loved ones in the Midwest. Because of the simplicity of the game, they are able to easily do this over speaker phone. Another friend created a book club with her closest friends. Each week they separately read a few chapters and then call each other to discuss what they’ve read. Locally, I have friends who look forward to receiving the Shopper’s View paper and get out the word search. They call each other and then they set a timer and have a competition for who can finish it the quickest. I’ve heard of grandparents reading books to their grandchildren over the phone and singing lullabies to tuck them in before bed. In addition, if you have access to the internet and a device and want to try connecting beyond using the phone, parade.com featured the article, “The 26 Best Online Games to Play With Friends While Social Distancing” on Nov. 10.
Of course, if you live with other people in your home, there is also a greater opportunity to create new traditions or dig up old ones. Sales on puzzles and board games have soared since spring and don’t appear to be slowing down with the holidays. We have enjoyed dusting off our unused “Scrabble” and “Monopoly” boards with our teenagers.
There have been many takeaways from this year. One of mine is that when it is safe to do so, I want to spend more random meals and afternoons with those loved ones outside of my home instead of needing a holiday to bring us together. More than ever, putting our family or loved ones first doesn’t require an occasion.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
