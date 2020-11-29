BLUE ZONES: Game on

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate

Do you put family or loved ones first? This is one of the Blue Zones Project Power Nine Principles, the habits of those who live the longest in the world, which many people in Dodge County seem to really connect with. Other than just using my own experience living here as evidence, every time we would have Blue Zones Project giveaways with that habit featured, it was often the first to be selected and the item we would run out of the quickest.

People who live the longest in the world are not often living alone. Multigenerational families are common in the five original Blue Zones regions. Families who do not live together still gather often for meals and the elders play an integral role in child rearing.

It’s no wonder, why, then, we should all be so devastated by this pandemic when it is safer to stay apart than celebrate with the members of our families who live outside of our home, especially during the holidays. Although our traditions won’t look the same this year as they have in years past, we know that this sacrifice now will help ensure that when it is safe for us to gather again, we will increase our chances to have everyone around the table.