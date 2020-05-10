BLUE ZONES: Get down to stay up

Blue Zones Project Power 9 principle “Down Shift” is about making quiet time for yourself. Meditation and yoga can contribute to your well-being. It is helpful to find guidance from an experienced teacher, however, breathing is a basic function. If you listen to your body and practice a few techniques, the benefits include reduced anxiety, fatigue, and digestive problems.

Meditation focuses on the simple things. When we tap into a place of calm and clarity, we can manage our everyday demands easier. Take a few minutes to notice any restricted breathing pattern which is a sign of stress. Here are two mindful breathing techniques you can try now for five minutes:

Belly Breathing: Sit or lie down with one hand on your lower belly and breathe deeply. As you breathe in through the nose, expand your lower belly, then relax as you slowly exhale through the nose and draw your belly in toward the spine. This technique tends to switch our nervous system from sympathetic to parasympathetic—rest-and-digest, helping us to relax and lower our heart rate. This also aids in sleep. Longer Exhalation: If you find that belly breathing is uncomfortable and you’re over-breathing, it helps to extend the length of the exhale longer than the inhale. This will calm your nervous system and bring tone to your diaphragm to make breathing more efficient. Inhale through your nose for three counts and exhale through your nose for six counts. Your ability to exhale increases with practice. Progress to longer inhales and exhales when ready.