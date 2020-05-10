BLUE ZONES: Get down to stay up

Eileen Grammas
Guest student writer
Blue Zones Project Power 9 principle “Down Shift” is about making quiet time for yourself. Meditation and yoga can contribute to your well-being. It is helpful to find guidance from an experienced teacher, however, breathing is a basic function. If you listen to your body and practice a few techniques, the benefits include reduced anxiety, fatigue, and digestive problems.
Meditation focuses on the simple things. When we tap into a place of calm and clarity, we can manage our everyday demands easier. Take a few minutes to notice any restricted breathing pattern which is a sign of stress. Here are two mindful breathing techniques you can try now for five minutes:
Belly Breathing: Sit or lie down with one hand on your lower belly and breathe deeply. As you breathe in through the nose, expand your lower belly, then relax as you slowly exhale through the nose and draw your belly in toward the spine. This technique tends to switch our nervous system from sympathetic to parasympathetic—rest-and-digest, helping us to relax and lower our heart rate. This also aids in sleep. Longer Exhalation: If you find that belly breathing is uncomfortable and you’re over-breathing, it helps to extend the length of the exhale longer than the inhale. This will calm your nervous system and bring tone to your diaphragm to make breathing more efficient. Inhale through your nose for three counts and exhale through your nose for six counts. Your ability to exhale increases with practice. Progress to longer inhales and exhales when ready.
Yoga poses benefit the body from the inside out. These slow movements allow us to access the deeper muscles and wake them up so they can gently stabilize the body.
Child’s pose relieves tightness in the lower back and glutes, alleviating the pinching many feel with sciatica. Sitting too much can lead to tightness in the lower back which can cause a pinching of the sciatic nerve.
Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Bring your knees far apart and untuck your toes.
Sit your hips back on your heels and walk your hands forward until your chest rests between your thighs and your forehead comes to the ground or on a soft surface.
Once your forehead is down, bring your arms alongside your legs so that your hands are reaching towards your feet. Turn your palms face up. Hold for 10 breaths.
The Bridge pose can stretch tight hip flexors while strengthening the core.
Begin by lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet on the ground. Place your arms down alongside your body with your palms face down. Keep your feet hip-width distance and walk them close to your body.
Press your palms into the ground as you exhale and then inhale to lift your hips up towards the ceiling.
Hold for five slow breaths in and out of the nose, then slowly roll back down onto your back one vertebra at a time.
Consider listening to music while doing the yoga poses. Soothing music has been shown to lower heart rate, blood pressure, pulse, and even lower stress hormones like cortisol.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
