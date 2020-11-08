BLUE ZONES: Go nuts

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
Blue Zones Project celebrates some specific power foods that people who live longer, better, eat regularly, in addition to encouraging a diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Beans get a lot of our attention, but today our focus will be nuts.
Loma Linda, California, is one of the five original Blue Zones where people are living to the age of 100 at higher rates than anywhere else in the United States. It is almost shocking how they have avoided falling victim to the standard American diet. Their secret? There is a large population of Seventh Day Adventists who follow a Biblical diet. One of the things they rely on daily is a handful of nuts.
“Nuts, as well as nut butters, are key to the Adventist diet. One study found that those who ate a handful of nuts at least five times a week lived two to three years longer than those who didn’t eat any nuts,” “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner.
There are many delicious and nutrient dense nuts to choose for your daily portion, but we were curious if there was one, or more, that was better overall than the others. In an October 13, article on thehealthy.com, it named the top five nuts for health as walnuts, almonds, pistachios, macadamias, and cashews. Similar findings were reported in articles from healthline.com and medicalnewstoday.com.
However, we also read in other reports that, “the type of nuts you choose to eat probably doesn’t matter much. Most nuts appear to be generally healthy, though some may have more heart-healthy nutrients than others,” mayoclinic.org.
The solution? A handful of mixed nuts.
It is important to note that nuts are calorie dense. You don’t need to consume a lot to achieve their health benefits. For maintaining a healthy weight, you want to be mindful of not going overboard when adding them to salads, cereals or enjoying them as a snack.
Here is a simple recipe from “The Blue Zones Kitchen” cookbook for homemade granola that would make a great topping to smoothie bowls, a nibble between meals, or addition to your breakfast rotation:
3 cups old-fashioned oats, 1 ½ to 2 cups raw nuts like walnuts, almonds, or pecans, 3 tablespoons coconut oil. ½ cup honey or maple syrup, ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Spread onto baking sheet and bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes, stirring once in a while. Remove from oven and let cool. Combine with dried fruit or chocolate chips, if desired. If you use roasted rather than raw nuts, you can subtract 10 minutes from the cooking time.
Enjoy.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
