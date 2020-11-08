BLUE ZONES: Go nuts

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate

Blue Zones Project celebrates some specific power foods that people who live longer, better, eat regularly, in addition to encouraging a diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Beans get a lot of our attention, but today our focus will be nuts.

Loma Linda, California, is one of the five original Blue Zones where people are living to the age of 100 at higher rates than anywhere else in the United States. It is almost shocking how they have avoided falling victim to the standard American diet. Their secret? There is a large population of Seventh Day Adventists who follow a Biblical diet. One of the things they rely on daily is a handful of nuts.

“Nuts, as well as nut butters, are key to the Adventist diet. One study found that those who ate a handful of nuts at least five times a week lived two to three years longer than those who didn’t eat any nuts,” “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner.