BLUE ZONES: Goodnight, moon

I invite you, for a minute, to think about the moon. Take a moment to reflect on your life and recall moments you may have looked up at it in awe. Did it made you feel small? Maybe it made you feel part of something bigger. Perhaps you could hardly wrap your head around its simplistic beauty and utter sense of calm.
That moon you looked at when you were five is the same moon you’re looking at today. In fact, that same moon is the one your grandmother watched through her bedroom window when she was that age. It cast its light upon the uncut paths as the pioneers discovered their new homes. Before that, it guided the way of the Native Americans hundreds of years ago. The same moon. Of course, we could discuss its presence throughout the history of all time. Our moon provides light for our journey, and for some, calms fears and creates wonder.
Sometimes, indeed, the moon’s rays are snuffed out by thick clouds. When the sky is black, it can be a lot harder to find your way in the night. Isn’t there something so magical when that bright orb seems to force its way majestically through the darkness?
Beyond the emotional connections or being nature’s night light, there may even be physical ties to our bodies and the pull of the moon. There is an interesting research based article on farmersalmanac.com titled, “7 Ways the Full Moon May Affect your Health,” including impacting your heart, brain, and kidneys, and sleep.
The Okinawans, some of the longest living people on Earth and subjects of intense longevity studies, suffered much in their early years, and seemingly lived longer because of their ability to adapt to their difficult circumstances. Interestingly, post-World War II, hardships faded and prosperity grew. But along with ease, an American-influenced diet, and a less-disciplined lifestyle, also came a rise in obesity and premature deaths from cardiovascular disease.
Sometimes the dark times can produce, in turn, surprising results. Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and the Blue Zones Project team know how unsettled many are right now. Medical professionals around the world are rising to the challenge to meet the increased needs for their communities diligently along with janitors, grocery store workers, and many others who continue to serve. We are witnessing great displays of love and generosity throughout Dodge County.
Our team will be assisting in different capacities at the hospital for the time being. We look forward to the days when we can again socially engage with you through our events and education. We know that the clouds will part, the sky will be illuminated brightly, and we will again bask in the light of the moon.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
