BLUE ZONES: Goodnight, moon

Trina Justman Reichert

I invite you, for a minute, to think about the moon. Take a moment to reflect on your life and recall moments you may have looked up at it in awe. Did it made you feel small? Maybe it made you feel part of something bigger. Perhaps you could hardly wrap your head around its simplistic beauty and utter sense of calm.

That moon you looked at when you were five is the same moon you’re looking at today. In fact, that same moon is the one your grandmother watched through her bedroom window when she was that age. It cast its light upon the uncut paths as the pioneers discovered their new homes. Before that, it guided the way of the Native Americans hundreds of years ago. The same moon. Of course, we could discuss its presence throughout the history of all time. Our moon provides light for our journey, and for some, calms fears and creates wonder.

Sometimes, indeed, the moon’s rays are snuffed out by thick clouds. When the sky is black, it can be a lot harder to find your way in the night. Isn’t there something so magical when that bright orb seems to force its way majestically through the darkness?

