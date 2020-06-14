BLUE ZONES: Habits of your tribe

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
Each week, this space is dedicated to discussing one of Blue Zones Project Power Nine principles, the habits of those who live the longest on the earth. These habits include our physical behaviors, like what and how we eat—Plant Slant, 80% Rule—and how we treat our bodies—Move Naturally, as well as our social behaviors—Family First, Belong. This week we will be touching on the habit known as Right Tribe. This habit can be summed up as being socially connected with people who encourage positive behavior. Research from the Framingham Studies demonstrates that our behavior can be as contagious as the common cold. As it relates to a healthy life span, higher social connectedness leads to greater longevity, an idea supported by studies from Harvard University and the New England Journal of Medicine, referenced in Dan Buettner’s book “The Blue Zones,” to name two.
I am certainly not an expert, but I like to consider myself a student of the earth. As such, I welcome new opportunities to learn, grow, and evolve. With Right Tribe in mind, we can reflect on our group and social behaviors that are impacting our current affairs of the world and how we respond to them. As a collective, we have the opportunity to positively or negatively impact our reality and the reality of those around us.
“A sense of security is core to an individual’s wellbeing, and that cannot exist in a world where people live in fear. Our role as healthcare providers places us in a position of trust. We must strive to live up to that trust. Racism, inequality and injustice are incompatible with community, and we cannot succeed in our mission if we tolerate them.” Scott Reiner, CEO, Adventist Health
The study of racism in America has always been profoundly important to me. I believe that we are at a precipice that, through countless tragedies seen and unseen, has reignited the much needed conversation in America. “We are seeing across the country the result of too many broken hearts, too much anger and too much misunderstanding. Our burning cities are symbolic of the soul of this country, which is in turmoil.” Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO.
In order to make long lasting, systematic change, we must examine not only our individual behaviors, but also the behaviors within our chosen tribes. The choices made in our homes, social groups—or moais, as we refer to them in Blue Zones Project—schools, community organizations, the businesses we frequent, places of worship, and workplaces should all be held accountable to the behaviors you wish to uphold as a member of that tribe.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!