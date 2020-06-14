BLUE ZONES: Habits of your tribe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate

Each week, this space is dedicated to discussing one of Blue Zones Project Power Nine principles, the habits of those who live the longest on the earth. These habits include our physical behaviors, like what and how we eat—Plant Slant, 80% Rule—and how we treat our bodies—Move Naturally, as well as our social behaviors—Family First, Belong. This week we will be touching on the habit known as Right Tribe. This habit can be summed up as being socially connected with people who encourage positive behavior. Research from the Framingham Studies demonstrates that our behavior can be as contagious as the common cold. As it relates to a healthy life span, higher social connectedness leads to greater longevity, an idea supported by studies from Harvard University and the New England Journal of Medicine, referenced in Dan Buettner’s book “The Blue Zones,” to name two.

I am certainly not an expert, but I like to consider myself a student of the earth. As such, I welcome new opportunities to learn, grow, and evolve. With Right Tribe in mind, we can reflect on our group and social behaviors that are impacting our current affairs of the world and how we respond to them. As a collective, we have the opportunity to positively or negatively impact our reality and the reality of those around us.