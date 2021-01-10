BLUE ZONES: Habits

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

The first cigarette I ever tried was with a group of older kids in my neighborhood. Late night group study sessions in college seemed to go hand-in-hand with overindulging in piles of Taco Bell burritos. While in Basic Training, anytime someone would challenge another to a push-up or sit-up contest, inevitably we’d all start competing. Whenever I see my husband fill up his water bottle at home, I am reminded to do the same.

Do you have habits that you can pinpoint their beginnings to an outside source? Good and bad, our behaviors can be contagious to those around us. This is great news when you have people in your circle who motivate you. This is harder to work through when those around you can persuade you to do things you try to avoid.

The five original Blue Zones have strong social networks. In Okinawa, Japan, these are called “moais” and are formed very early on in life. They know that having someone to encourage and support you is one way to live a long, healthy life. Are there ways that we can be encouraging to friends, family members, and co-workers to nurture a positive behavior shift during this time of cooler weather and physical distancing?