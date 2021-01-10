BLUE ZONES: Habits

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
The first cigarette I ever tried was with a group of older kids in my neighborhood. Late night group study sessions in college seemed to go hand-in-hand with overindulging in piles of Taco Bell burritos. While in Basic Training, anytime someone would challenge another to a push-up or sit-up contest, inevitably we’d all start competing. Whenever I see my husband fill up his water bottle at home, I am reminded to do the same.
Do you have habits that you can pinpoint their beginnings to an outside source? Good and bad, our behaviors can be contagious to those around us. This is great news when you have people in your circle who motivate you. This is harder to work through when those around you can persuade you to do things you try to avoid.
The five original Blue Zones have strong social networks. In Okinawa, Japan, these are called “moais” and are formed very early on in life. They know that having someone to encourage and support you is one way to live a long, healthy life. Are there ways that we can be encouraging to friends, family members, and co-workers to nurture a positive behavior shift during this time of cooler weather and physical distancing?
Here is your community health challenge this week: try to be that positive nudge in someone else’s life. It doesn’t need to be a giant intervention to make a difference. Can you reach out via social media, a call or text in the next five days with something as simple as a recipe suggestion, book or music recommendation or invite someone to bundle and mask up to take a walk? Blue Zones Project also has a very interesting and engaging online health assessment that you can take at bzpdodgecounty.sharecare.com. Take it and invite a friend to do the same and then discuss your results. We’re even giving away hundreds of dollars in local restaurant and grocery gift cards to help give you an extra incentive to take this step to try and live longer, better.
Even if it’s nothing more than offering a smile, a simple expression can offer a positive behavioral shift. “Research has found that when we’re with a person and they smile, we’re likely to ‘try on’ that facial expression to get a sense of how they’re feeling,” see May 2017 exudeinc.com.
At the end of the day, you get to decide who you want to be and what you want to do, but it’s important to recognize that there are outside forces impacting your choices. Choose wisely. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to reach out for a helping hand if you need it.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.