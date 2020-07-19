BLUE ZONES: Happier hour

In addition to deaths caused by excessive alcohol use due to vehicle crashes and interpersonal violence, there is an increased risk for cancer and heart disease. One in four Wisconsin residents binge drink once a month. I would challenge the reader—what is more shocking? The fact that 25% of our friends and family are making the choice to regularly binge drink or that the statistic may not seem all that surprising?

These numbers do not take into consideration how our current pandemic may be impacting use even further.

A community health initiative like Blue Zones Project cannot try to improve our health with Eating Wisely, Moving Naturally, Having the Right Outlook and Connecting with others without discussing some of the risks associated with other unhealthy habits, like overindulging in drinking. In order to understand where the overuse comes from, we need to look at the four impact areas: who the individual is, their immediate environment—like their family, workplace, schools, the community norms and attitudes towards alcohol, and the policy level, which not only includes laws, but also the marketing a person is exposed to about alcohol use, see “Social and Cultural Contexts of Alcohol Use” at ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.