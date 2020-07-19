BLUE ZONES: Happier hour

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
“Free beer!”
Now that I have your attention, let’s consider a topic that perhaps may be somewhat unpopular around these parts-Wisconsin’s relationship with alcohol. It may sound somewhat controversial that one of the Blue Zones Project Power Nine principles is Wine at Five, yet as health care professionals, we talk about the dangers of drinking too much. In four of the five original Blue Zones in the world where people live the longest, people drink alcohol moderately and regularly, see Bluezones.com, January 2018. There is research that supports the health benefits of healthy flavonoids and antioxidants found in red wine, in addition to the health benefits of the social connections that are made and sustained over a regular happy hour with loved ones.
Like many things in life, however, too much of a good thing can lead to challenges. Wisconsin has an earned reputation of binge drinking, exceeding the national average, defined as four or more drinks during a short period of time for women and five or more for men, see jsonline.com, March 2018.
America’s Health Rankings placed Wisconsin first in the nation in 2018 for excessive drinking based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, see May 20, 2019/ “WI’s Drinking Culture Comes with a Multi-Billion Dollar Price Tag” at wpr.org.
In addition to deaths caused by excessive alcohol use due to vehicle crashes and interpersonal violence, there is an increased risk for cancer and heart disease. One in four Wisconsin residents binge drink once a month. I would challenge the reader—what is more shocking? The fact that 25% of our friends and family are making the choice to regularly binge drink or that the statistic may not seem all that surprising?
These numbers do not take into consideration how our current pandemic may be impacting use even further.
A community health initiative like Blue Zones Project cannot try to improve our health with Eating Wisely, Moving Naturally, Having the Right Outlook and Connecting with others without discussing some of the risks associated with other unhealthy habits, like overindulging in drinking. In order to understand where the overuse comes from, we need to look at the four impact areas: who the individual is, their immediate environment—like their family, workplace, schools, the community norms and attitudes towards alcohol, and the policy level, which not only includes laws, but also the marketing a person is exposed to about alcohol use, see “Social and Cultural Contexts of Alcohol Use” at ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.
This is, without a doubt, a big topic. Blue Zones Project can be another tool to help shift the culture of our community environment. Working on healthy, balanced behaviors with the focus of living longer, better, can spark small, meaningful changes that can start at any age. Blue Zones Project wants to support healthier choices not by taking away options. Like with Wine at Five, we hope to demonstrate that life’s pleasures are better when enjoyed in moderation.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
