BLUE ZONES: Hara Hachi Bu

Not long ago, I made a realization that my cell phone had a free feature on it that tracked my steps and could record not only my meals, but calculate calories and nutrients that I was getting from the food I was consuming. Using this tool helped me become more mindful of what I was eating, specifically, my nutrient balance like my intake of vitamins, calcium, and sodium. It was alarming to see how what I may have considered just a little snack or having “seconds” at mealtime could add up to a lot of extra, unneeded calories.

Mindfulness is one key to eating to fuel our bodies, not simply out of boredom, stress, or habit. Take time to enjoy your meals with intention if you can. With “hara hachi bu” in mind, an easy way to reduce portions is to use smaller plates. Instead of a dinner-sized plate, substitute a salad plate and fill it. Your brain will be satisfied when it sees you ate the whole meal. I was pleasantly surprised how well this works.

In the end, if health is your goal, remind yourself that it’s as simple as calories in, calories out. Being healthy is not about following fad diets or the latest trends. It’s about getting back to the basics. If your grandma were giving you advice, she may tell you to go play outside and eat your fruits and veggies. And we’d have to agree.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

