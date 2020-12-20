BLUE ZONES: Have your cake and eat it, too

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

Last year at this time, we were celebrating the release of what would become a New York Times bestselling cookbook, “The Blue Zones Kitchen 100 Recipes to Live to 100” by Dan Buettner. Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s very own chef Kylie Peltier had a recipe published in it and we went on to spend January and February doing cooking events and demonstrations throughout much of Dodge County.

One thing that seemed to surprise some people as they paged through the book was, “there are desserts in here!” It always sparked some great conversation about how the people in the five original Blue Zones live.

People who live to 100 at higher rates in the world are gifted celebrators. They honor and savor their relationships, their communities, and their food. “People in Blue Zones love sweets, but sweets (cookies, cakes, pies, desserts of many varieties) are almost always served as a celebratory food—after a Sunday meal, as part of a religious holiday, or during the village festivals. In fact, there are often special sweets for these special occasions.” Excerpt adapted from “Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner.