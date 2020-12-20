BLUE ZONES: Have your cake and eat it, too

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Last year at this time, we were celebrating the release of what would become a New York Times bestselling cookbook, “The Blue Zones Kitchen 100 Recipes to Live to 100” by Dan Buettner. Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s very own chef Kylie Peltier had a recipe published in it and we went on to spend January and February doing cooking events and demonstrations throughout much of Dodge County.
One thing that seemed to surprise some people as they paged through the book was, “there are desserts in here!” It always sparked some great conversation about how the people in the five original Blue Zones live.
People who live to 100 at higher rates in the world are gifted celebrators. They honor and savor their relationships, their communities, and their food. “People in Blue Zones love sweets, but sweets (cookies, cakes, pies, desserts of many varieties) are almost always served as a celebratory food—after a Sunday meal, as part of a religious holiday, or during the village festivals. In fact, there are often special sweets for these special occasions.” Excerpt adapted from “Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner.
Thinking back to my early years, I realize that my family regarded treats in a similar way. If I wanted something sweet, I was encouraged by my parents to reach for a piece of fruit—if it was around this time of year, it was almost always from the giant case of oranges we purchased from the FFA citrus sale. Our weekly sugar splurge was stopping at the grocery store bakery after church on Sundays for sweet rolls. Other than that, dessert was almost always reserved for a birthday or holiday.
“Make honey your go-to sweetener for a Blue Zones diet…you tend to consume it more intentionally and consume less of it. Honey is a whole food product, and some honeys…contain anti-inflammatory, anticancer, and antimicrobial properties.” “Blue Zones Diet: Food Secrets of the World’s Longest-Lived People,” bluezones.com.
As a parent of a child who has been dealt the hand of dairy and gluten sensitivities, we have learned many ways to adapt our favorite recipes. Because of that, being mindful of healthier alternatives has been a little easier as we continue on our path toward a more whole food plant-based diet to live longer, better. Wherever you are on your health journey, we encourage you to do small, simple steps to shift the behaviors you’d like to make daily habits. In other words, maybe you don’t have to give up your cake. Perhaps there’s a small tweak you can make where you can feel better about eating it, too.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
