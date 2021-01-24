BLUE ZONES: Here today, gone tomorrow

Fads are not necessarily bad, but they don’t have staying power. Blue Zones Project takes a back to basics approach on living life to the fullest. Move your body a little throughout the day, every day. Celebrate your values. Love your people. Eat your fruits and veggies. Know your purpose. If you’re continuing to work on health and wellbeing into the New Year, we encourage you to lean on best practices that have stamina. You may be able to shed a few quick pounds with the latest fad diet. However, Blue Zones Project has never set out to be a quick one and done ideal. We embrace choices that consider the whole person and the environments in which they live, work, play and pray. Those things may take some time. Unlike the dime store fads of yesteryear, we believe that you are worth the investment.