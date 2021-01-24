BLUE ZONES: Here today, gone tomorrow

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Stirrup pants. Sideburns. Beanie Babies. The grapefruit diet. If someone asked you to rattle off a list of fads, I imagine it wouldn’t take much effort at all. I recall begging my parents for a Cabbage Patch doll and by the time they became affordable, my interest seemed to wane. The Merriam Webster dictionary defines a fad as “a practice or interest followed for a time with exaggerated zeal; a craze.” Getting caught up in a fad can be a fun activity, like seeing how many scratch ‘n sniff stickers you can collect. Many times, we like to feel like we’re part of a group or social trend. But as the definition predicts, fads aren’t meant to last. Their novelty seems to fade as quickly as they ignited.
When Blue Zones Project was first introduced into Dodge County, it would make sense that some people who were unfamiliar with the concept were skeptical, especially if the conversation turned to food. I imagine many of the good people in Dodge County thought that it was just another fad diet that was going to spike interest and then sizzle out.
The truth is, the concepts of Blue Zones Project are the exact opposite. The practices that have led to people experiencing enhanced longevity are tried and true behaviors that have stood the test of time. In fact, the fads that tried to replace some of the healthy behaviors that people who live in Blue Zones celebrate, are the very things that may be causing some destruction. Take Okinawa, Japan, for example. For years and years the people there lived to 100-years-old at higher rates than most of the world, until western trends like fast-food restaurants and things like processed canned meat stocked their shelves.
Fads are not necessarily bad, but they don’t have staying power. Blue Zones Project takes a back to basics approach on living life to the fullest. Move your body a little throughout the day, every day. Celebrate your values. Love your people. Eat your fruits and veggies. Know your purpose. If you’re continuing to work on health and wellbeing into the New Year, we encourage you to lean on best practices that have stamina. You may be able to shed a few quick pounds with the latest fad diet. However, Blue Zones Project has never set out to be a quick one and done ideal. We embrace choices that consider the whole person and the environments in which they live, work, play and pray. Those things may take some time. Unlike the dime store fads of yesteryear, we believe that you are worth the investment.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
