BLUE ZONES: Home sweet home

If you’ve attended a presentation about Blue Zones Project, you may have heard it said that Americans live a lifestyle of abundance and ease. That’s not to say that our lives are easy, but that we have essentially maneuvered much of the natural movement out of our daily lives. Think about the trends in homes built after 1980 versus those crafted before. Master bathrooms, main level laundry, attached garages with automatic openers, dishwashers, and multiple televisions are often commonplace these days, often along with giant pantries to store canned and boxed food. Compared to older homes which often shared one family bathroom, required a trek to a utility basement for the washing machine, featured multi-clotheslines outside, a manual and often detached garage door, dishes that were hand washed, and one television which required a walk across the room to change the channel. There was perhaps a garden where the family would grow and eat their own fruits and vegetables. Today, it is also more common to own conveniences like snow and leaf blowers, riding lawnmowers, and self-operating vacuums. In addition, there are things outside the home that offer convenience to our daily domestic life that have reduced movement: the many drive-thru options for food, banking, pharmacy, and even getting your oil changed all while you stay seated at the wheel.