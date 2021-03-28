BLUE ZONES: Hooray for hot dish

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
Many of us have at least one recipe for a go-to casserole, or as many of us in the upper Midwest may call it, “hot dish.” Thinking back on my own childhood, I can distinctly recall a ham version, a tuna version, and a ground beef version that my mother would often rotate. As a younger adult when I started making my own, my standard was a chicken broccoli dish made with either pasta or rice. These meals seem to be the perfect solution to the “what’s for dinner” question that we face.
“Recipes for casseroles start appearing in American cookbooks in the late 19th century but the dish really grew in popularity during the Depression and World Wars. Vegetables and starches helped to pad a meal so that a small portion of meat could become a more filling dish during times of hardship,” see seattletimes.com, May 2018.
One of the Blue Zones Project Power Nine principles is Plant Slant. It stems from the five original blue zones where people were living to age 100 at higher rates. Their diets were observed and studied, and one commonality was not the complete absence of meat, but the prevalence of plants on their plates. “Beans, including fava, black, soy and lentils, are the cornerstone of most centenarian diets. Meat—mostly pork—is eaten on average only five times per month. Serving sizes are 3-4 oz., about the size of a deck of cards,” see bluezones.com. The American Cancer Society’s recommendation for portion size is a near mirror of that suggestion for people who choose to eat meat. However, forbes.com reported in January 2018, that “the average person will eat about 10 ounces of meat per day this year, double what nutritionists say is best for them.”
One solution to trying a diet where you consume less meat may be going back to the popular mid-century, budget-conscious cooking: casserole. In many of these hot dishes, meat may still be present, but instead of being the main event, it serves as a flavor enhancer. The portion size can be significantly reduced without the diner feeling as though they are being deprived of something they enjoy. It stretches the meal dollar, can be made in one dish, and beans and vegetables can easily be added for vitamins, fiber and overall nutrition.
If you’re looking for an inexpensive, delicious, and healthy meal to add to your rotation, the Smoky Sweet Potato & Black Bean Casserole from thekitchn.com is a great meatless one to try. It features only seven ingredients, onions, sweet potatoes, black beans, diced tomatoes, smoked paprika, garlic, and, if you consume dairy, smoked mozzarella cheese. Happy cooking.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.