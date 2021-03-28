BLUE ZONES: Hooray for hot dish

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate

Many of us have at least one recipe for a go-to casserole, or as many of us in the upper Midwest may call it, “hot dish.” Thinking back on my own childhood, I can distinctly recall a ham version, a tuna version, and a ground beef version that my mother would often rotate. As a younger adult when I started making my own, my standard was a chicken broccoli dish made with either pasta or rice. These meals seem to be the perfect solution to the “what’s for dinner” question that we face.

“Recipes for casseroles start appearing in American cookbooks in the late 19th century but the dish really grew in popularity during the Depression and World Wars. Vegetables and starches helped to pad a meal so that a small portion of meat could become a more filling dish during times of hardship,” see seattletimes.com, May 2018.