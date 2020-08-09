BLUE ZONES: How deep are your roots?

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
A handful of years back, Mayville got hit with heavy rains and there was a serious threat of flooding to one of the cherished, small, parochial schools. Like an army of ants, people from everywhere came to help. Local citizens, fire departments, and even a team of inmates worked together in the cold, pouring rain to fill sandbags and use concrete blocks to divert the water away from the school. At the end of the day, I had one ruined manicure and some really sore biceps, but as a community, we did what we needed to do to save the school.
That day has crossed my mind many times since the threat of COVID-19 started. I recall that day as an example of what we can achieve, and save, when we stop thinking about ourselves and work for the benefit of others. The outpouring of support in March and April for my fellow health care workers was so inspiring and we felt like we were all working for a common goal.
In Blue Zones Project, we talk about nine life habits of the people who live the longest in the world. The foundation of all of these habits are the elements of Connect, for what good is a long life without people you cherish to share it with? Connect embodies family, faith, and friendship. When you feel connected to those relationships in your life, your health seems to be stronger as a result. When you don’t, your well-being may suffer.
A June 29, 2015, article on cbsnews.com, “Historic Drought Sprouts Success for Napa Vineyards” provides an interesting metaphor about being pushed to our limits in times of stress and the higher quality wine that is produced during a drought. In the article, Michael Honig, who owns a vineyard in Napa said, “Dry years are good because it forces the vine to find water on its own and really penetrate deeply into the soils. You want to stress out a vine to a point. You want to go as far as you can before you go off that cliff and can’t go any further.
The stress people are feeling right now has caused some hurtful words. Differing opinions have shifted focus from being the kind of people who would work side by side bloodying knuckles in the beating rain filling sandbags to people who may argue over wearing a face covering to potentially protect their elderly neighbors. Let us all remember the roots of the grapevines. If we dig deep during trying times, instead of drying up and creating bitter grapes, we may actually produce the finest vintage yet.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!