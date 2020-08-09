BLUE ZONES: How deep are your roots?

A June 29, 2015, article on cbsnews.com, “Historic Drought Sprouts Success for Napa Vineyards” provides an interesting metaphor about being pushed to our limits in times of stress and the higher quality wine that is produced during a drought. In the article, Michael Honig, who owns a vineyard in Napa said, “Dry years are good because it forces the vine to find water on its own and really penetrate deeply into the soils. You want to stress out a vine to a point. You want to go as far as you can before you go off that cliff and can’t go any further.

The stress people are feeling right now has caused some hurtful words. Differing opinions have shifted focus from being the kind of people who would work side by side bloodying knuckles in the beating rain filling sandbags to people who may argue over wearing a face covering to potentially protect their elderly neighbors. Let us all remember the roots of the grapevines. If we dig deep during trying times, instead of drying up and creating bitter grapes, we may actually produce the finest vintage yet.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

