BLUE ZONES: How old are you?

Are you and your body in sync? The RealAge Test guides you through a series of questions designed to gauge how fast you’re aging based on your lifestyle, medical history, as well as often-overlooked risk factors. It could be the first step to help understand which of your habits are impacting your health. Upon taking the RealAge Test, the Sharecare portal provides you with content and programs to help improve your overall health. Very importantly, Sharecare adheres to strict security guidelines, and privacy is ensured in compliance with The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or HIPPA.

More than 45 million people over the last 20 years have already taken the test. You can be next. Some say you’re as young or as old as you feel. You can find out how that matches up right now by heading to bzpdodgecounty.sharecare.com. We invite you to take the RealAge Test and take control of your well-being.

With small tweaks, you may even be able to lower your age. And the next time someone asks you how old you are, we’ll leave it up to you which age you wish to reveal.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

