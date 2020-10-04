BLUE ZONES: How old are you?

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
“Never ask a woman her age.” I don’t recall how old I was the first time I heard this muttered, but it must have been said often enough throughout the years to have become part of my narrative. For many, it was taboo to ask a person how old they were, and perhaps for some people it still is. Thanks to my grandma who lived 97 healthy years, Blue Zones Project, and my own journey in well-being, I have reframed my belief to reflect that long life is a badge of honor.
Many people could list off the behaviors that may help them live healthier, longer lives. But wouldn’t it be great if we could go one step further, and if science could be at our fingertips to tell us how old our bodies are based on what we do to them? And better even still, what small steps we could take to extend those good years? Are you curious if your birth age and your RealAge match up?
RealAge: This is a calculation that has been crafted by health care professionals to score how old your body thinks it is based on your lifestyle behaviors. The RealAge Test is a clinically-validated health risk assessment offered as part of the Blue Zones Project program through its parent company, Sharecare. Blue Zones Project Dodge County through Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is making this free test available to the public.
Are you and your body in sync? The RealAge Test guides you through a series of questions designed to gauge how fast you’re aging based on your lifestyle, medical history, as well as often-overlooked risk factors. It could be the first step to help understand which of your habits are impacting your health. Upon taking the RealAge Test, the Sharecare portal provides you with content and programs to help improve your overall health. Very importantly, Sharecare adheres to strict security guidelines, and privacy is ensured in compliance with The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or HIPPA.
More than 45 million people over the last 20 years have already taken the test. You can be next. Some say you’re as young or as old as you feel. You can find out how that matches up right now by heading to bzpdodgecounty.sharecare.com. We invite you to take the RealAge Test and take control of your well-being.
With small tweaks, you may even be able to lower your age. And the next time someone asks you how old you are, we’ll leave it up to you which age you wish to reveal.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
