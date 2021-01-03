BLUE ZONES: If you’re happy and you know it

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

If you would have asked me a year ago, “What makes you happy?” my answer would have included performing on the stage and traveling. However, I have not been able to do either since January and February, respectively. So why am I not reeling into a pit of sadness not being able to do the things that bring me joy?

Blue Zones Project creator Dan Buettner had an Instagram post on Dec. 27, that said, “We all need something to do, someone to love, something to give, and something to look forward to.” He references his book “Blue Zones of Happiness,” where he explores the secrets of the happiest places where people live in the world. Buettner reports that there are three kinds of happiness and it can mean different things to different people; it is not a one size fits all. However, he also discovered that “health and happiness go hand in hand. You cannot pull the two apart, and one doesn’t exist without the other. If you are among the happiest 20 percent of people, you live around eight years longer than the saddest. So a real strategy for living longer is getting happier.”