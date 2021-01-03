BLUE ZONES: If you’re happy and you know it

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
If you would have asked me a year ago, “What makes you happy?” my answer would have included performing on the stage and traveling. However, I have not been able to do either since January and February, respectively. So why am I not reeling into a pit of sadness not being able to do the things that bring me joy?
Blue Zones Project creator Dan Buettner had an Instagram post on Dec. 27, that said, “We all need something to do, someone to love, something to give, and something to look forward to.” He references his book “Blue Zones of Happiness,” where he explores the secrets of the happiest places where people live in the world. Buettner reports that there are three kinds of happiness and it can mean different things to different people; it is not a one size fits all. However, he also discovered that “health and happiness go hand in hand. You cannot pull the two apart, and one doesn’t exist without the other. If you are among the happiest 20 percent of people, you live around eight years longer than the saddest. So a real strategy for living longer is getting happier.”
Circling back, when asked about my own sources of happiness, my answer reflected my hobbies. Referencing Buettner’s post, pandemic life changed my “something to do.” I would hypothesize that those who have found alternative things to do this year have been able to still find satisfaction in their lives. Popular hobbies reported in 2020 included baking bread, gardening, puzzles, arts and crafts, and roller skating, according to September’s gothic times.net. Some people have even found a way to combine their “something to do” with some of the other elements Buettner names that contribute to happiness, such as “someone to love” and “something to give.” One example we witnessed at the hospital was many community members making masks and donating them to our facility. Their hobby was also a gift demonstrating love and purpose. Have you discovered something new that you enjoy doing? Or did you resurrect a forgotten skill or pastime that is bringing you newfound joy? Perhaps your happiness in 2020 blossomed outside of yourself with “someone to love” or “something to give.” I have definitely found that to be true in my own experiences, and the happiness that was born from that feels even more meaningful than I could have imagined.
Let us not forget the fourth element that Buettner states in his post, “Something to look forward to.” As we allow ourselves to feel hope for the future, may we recognize how healing that can be.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
