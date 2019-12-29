BLUE ZONES: It doesn’t have to be a resolution

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
I have a confession. I used to love creating New Year’s resolutions. It felt good to embrace the sense of responsibility on establishing firm, life-altering goals. I always had the best intentions to completely change my life and become a better person with the flick of a calendar page.
But let’s be honest. Even with the best intentions, many New Year’s resolutions don’t stick. A quick google search indicates that, depending on the source, only an estimated 8-25% of people follow through with their goals long-term.
Is there a reason some people succeed in making changes while others are more inclined to go back to their old habits? The possible solution may be different than you think.
There is an incredibly insightful article that you can find at psychologytoday.com written by Stephanie Ballard, from Aug. 8, 2016, entitled, “Why is Change so Hard?”
Ballard discusses the stages of change, from pre-contemplation to maintenance. “A linear progression through the stages is not the norm. Individuals tend to move back and forth through the stages, re-cycling through them until the change becomes fully established.”
This digestible and thorough article dives deeply into these stages and concludes by saying, “Anything that moves an individual towards making a positive change can be viewed as a success, whether this is on a small or large scale. Encouragement and support is what we need — even and especially if we fall back into old habits.”
The final sentence demonstrates why community health initiatives like Blue Zones Project can lead to positive well-being outcomes for those who have a desire to make healthy changes. “Encouragement and support is what we need.” Our environment has a tremendously strong impact on our choices. If our communities are arranged in such a way that promote natural movement, have access to healthy food options, and provide opportunities for social, familial, or faith-based connections, people will have the ability to make those choices more easily. Not long ago, I attended an elementary school basketball game located a couple of counties away. I had been running around all afternoon and after the game, I had another meeting to attend. I did not think ahead and had no snacks packed. After a quick skim of the concession stand, it was clear that there were no healthy choices to be had. It’s an easy example of how hard sticking to a New Year’s resolution like “avoid eating junk food” can be when your environment doesn’t offer any other alternative.
The lesson? First of all, always keep a healthy snack in your car or bag. But moreover, allow yourself to enjoy the resources and support that are available to you through Blue Zones Project in Dodge County. If you seek to make improvements in your well-being, you don’t have to do it alone or just through a New Year’s resolution. We hope to help make your journey where you live, learn, work, play, and pray a happier and healthier one.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
