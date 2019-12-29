BLUE ZONES: It doesn’t have to be a resolution

The final sentence demonstrates why community health initiatives like Blue Zones Project can lead to positive well-being outcomes for those who have a desire to make healthy changes. “Encouragement and support is what we need.” Our environment has a tremendously strong impact on our choices. If our communities are arranged in such a way that promote natural movement, have access to healthy food options, and provide opportunities for social, familial, or faith-based connections, people will have the ability to make those choices more easily. Not long ago, I attended an elementary school basketball game located a couple of counties away. I had been running around all afternoon and after the game, I had another meeting to attend. I did not think ahead and had no snacks packed. After a quick skim of the concession stand, it was clear that there were no healthy choices to be had. It’s an easy example of how hard sticking to a New Year’s resolution like “avoid eating junk food” can be when your environment doesn’t offer any other alternative.