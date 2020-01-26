BLUE ZONES: It’s not selfish to say no

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
I would bet that you are really good at several things. In this public relations role, I get to meet and spend time with lots of people. There are so many interesting folks in Dodge County who have skills and talents that are pretty awe inspiring.
You have free articles remaining.
However, there is another notable characteristic about many of us. We’re not always good about saying “no,” even if it means sacrificing our own best interests. Those above mentioned skills and talents are often getting quite the workout. Do you recall a time when you were asked to do something that you really couldn’t fit into your already busy schedule, but somehow, you managed to do it because you didn’t want to let someone down? Are there times when you wonder how you’re going to fulfill all of your commitments? Do you catch yourself saying, “after this week or month, things will slow down and I will take some time for myself” but then realize the next week or month is accompanied by a whole new set of extra responsibilities? Is it possible that over-committing yourself could take a serious toll on your relationships, your goals, and your own health?
A March 28, 2019, article on mayoclinic.org titled “Stress relief: When and how to say no” helped define some really interesting perspectives that I hadn’t considered when weighing some benefits of not over-extending yourself. One was “Saying no can allow you to try new things.” That idea went beyond saying no just to free up time and reduce stress; it demonstrated that when you don’t do the same thing over and over, you may actually experience growth and new opportunities. I reflected on that in my own life. When I feel balanced with my levels of commitments, I sometimes seek out new challenges. Those periods always end up producing some wonderful results. A new job, a new hobby, or a new friendship.
Blue Zones Project is committed to helping people recognize and improve well-being in all areas of their lives, including knowing their purpose, surrounding themselves with their right tribe, and being committed to downshifting regularly. These three elements of well-being are absolutely key in learning to say no as well as saying yes. Because saying “no” can feel uncomfortable or maybe even selfish to some, try to reframe it by thinking about seeking to achieve a balanced, healthy, fulfilled life. Focus on what matters most to you and say yes to those things. Being kind to yourself creates space to love and share even more deeply and intentionally, and that’s one thing that could truly make our community a better place to thrive.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.