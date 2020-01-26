BLUE ZONES: It’s not selfish to say no

However, there is another notable characteristic about many of us. We’re not always good about saying “no,” even if it means sacrificing our own best interests. Those above mentioned skills and talents are often getting quite the workout. Do you recall a time when you were asked to do something that you really couldn’t fit into your already busy schedule, but somehow, you managed to do it because you didn’t want to let someone down? Are there times when you wonder how you’re going to fulfill all of your commitments? Do you catch yourself saying, “after this week or month, things will slow down and I will take some time for myself” but then realize the next week or month is accompanied by a whole new set of extra responsibilities? Is it possible that over-committing yourself could take a serious toll on your relationships, your goals, and your own health?