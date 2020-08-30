BLUE ZONES: Joy in work

Sometimes we think about having purpose equating to some big, monumental thing. However, I think it could be pretty life changing to being the bright light in someone’s dark day. How is your life’s purpose presenting itself in a way that uplifts those around you? How are you using your gifts and talents to make your work life better? Church? School? Home? Community?

Work has looked a lot different to many of us since March. Many have been furloughed. Some are working from home. Some people have had to do different jobs completely. I am reminded of what a privilege it is to be healthy enough to work. Having a job is not something to be taken for granted. Many people who are not working may feel a loss not only financially, but may now be questioning their purpose in life. A 2019 Journal of the American Medical Association. Network Open study reported in health.harvard.edu, “found that among a group of nearly 7,000 adults over age 50, those who scored highest on a scale that measured ‘life purpose’ were less likely to die during the four-year study period.” Blue Zones Project studies have also found that the people who live the longest in the world can clearly define their purpose. Not surprisingly, these regions tend to focus on strong human connections. But they also find pleasure in their work. We hope that wherever you find yourself these days, that purpose and joy follow you on your path.