BLUE ZONES: Joy in work

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Have you ever worked at a place where there was someone who lifted your spirits? Maybe there was a coworker who always asked how your day was going. Or who would offer to lend a hand even before being asked. Perhaps it was just someone who hummed or whistled a happy tune and smiled when they saw you. Regardless, it seemed that the day was always brighter when you had the chance to see him/her.
Alternately, do you have an experience working with someone who had the opposite effect on your work environment? Who seemed to drain all positivity from the room when they were in it? Who always seemed upset or had a negative comment about whatever was happening?
Several years ago, I read the book “The Energy Bus” by Jon Gordon. In September 2008, Michael Ray Hopkin, leadonpurposeblog.com, summarized the book in this way, “The book motivates its readers to focus on the positive, use the energy that comes from it to improve their production, and inspire others to do likewise.”
In the book, the author refers to negative people in the workplace as “energy vampires.” Ever since reading this book, that concept really stuck with me. It is possible that people’s bad moods and negative influence can really suck out the energy from whatever space they inhibit. We in Blue Zone Project believe our behavior is contagious, and with that in mind, whatever is around us can be exchanged, both for better or for worse.
Sometimes we think about having purpose equating to some big, monumental thing. However, I think it could be pretty life changing to being the bright light in someone’s dark day. How is your life’s purpose presenting itself in a way that uplifts those around you? How are you using your gifts and talents to make your work life better? Church? School? Home? Community?
Work has looked a lot different to many of us since March 2020. Many have been furloughed. Some are working from home. Some people have had to do different jobs completely. I am reminded of what a privilege it is to be healthy enough to work. Having a job is not something to be taken for granted. Many people who are not working may feel a loss not only financially, but may now be questioning their purpose in life. A 2019 The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open study, reported in health.harvard.edu, “found that among a group of nearly 7,000 adults over age 50, those who scored highest on a scale that measured ‘life purpose’ were less likely to die during the four-year study period.” Blue Zones Project studies have also found that the people who live the longest in the world can clearly define their purpose. Not surprisingly, these regions tend to focus on strong human connections. But they also find pleasure in their work. We hope that wherever you find yourself these days, that purpose and joy follow you on your path.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
