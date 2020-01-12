BLUE ZONES: Just beet it

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
The holidays are over, but this cooler weather might still have us seeking traditional “comfort” food. Sometimes, however, those choices can leave our stomachs feeling heavy, which may be anything but comfortable. The incredibly simple salad described below can be tossed together anytime you want to give your insides a quick and easy dose of happy. The cheese and nuts will satisfy those comfort cravings, and since we often eat with our eyes, the gorgeous colors are sure to delight your visual palate.
Please note, I am not a chef, a dietician or nutritionist. I have enjoyed a handful of different versions of this salad at restaurants that are probably a bit snazzier. I have tweaked my version to be a balanced, fast, and convenient at-home meal.
Only six ingredients are needed, fresh spinach, arugula, pickled beets—roasted if you want an even healthier version, walnuts, goat cheese, and balsamic vinegar.
Wash and dry the spinach and arugula and load your plate high. If buying your greens from a grocery store, you can often find these two packaged together.
If you have a healthy relationship with sodium, cube about ¾ cup of pickled beets. If you’re buying them in a jar, make sure to check labels for sodium and sugar, as some pickled versions can be laden with significantly more than others.
Toss on a heaping handful of chopped walnuts. Your heart and brain just did a little dance.
The goat cheese I use is in the shape of a petite log. To crumble it, scrape a fork along the top of the cheese over the salad.
Lightly drizzle the salad with balsamic vinegar. Voila.
Other than packing in some really tasty flavors, this salad features vitamins A, B2, B6, C, E, K, manganese, iron, folate, phosphorus, fiber, calcium, copper and Omega 3. Eating it may aid in digestion, support healthy blood pressure and cholesterol, and help to fight inflammation. Some may think of salad as just a starter or side dish, but with the healthy fats and protein provided by the cheese and nuts along with all of the fiber, it can be served as a meal that will leave you feeling full and satisfied. To your health.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
