While scrolling through the social media platform Instagram, I came across a post that said, “Just keep swimming!” How appropriate when I realized that the post came from none other than Blue Zones. It was like a trusted friend was gently offering advice just when I needed it.
Do you ever catch yourself burning the candle at both ends? Even when you’re doing things that bring you pleasure and that you find purposeful, do you sometimes feel like you need a vacation from your life?
I imagine your answer is yes, even if it’s just occasionally. Because it is true; people who live healthy, balanced lives do take little vacations from them. The Blue Zones Project term for practicing this is “Downshifting.”
But how do you both downshift and just keep swimming? Isn’t that a contradiction?
Perhaps the answer isn’t just in the action, but in the mindset.
There are five original blue zones where people live to be a healthy 100 at higher rates than the rest of the world. Each one of them seems to have a culture of practicing regular downshifting. In “The Blue Zones” by best-selling author and National Geographic fellow, Dan Buettner, each chapter that discusses those five places concludes with a helpful summation of their practices. In Ikaria, Greece, they take a daily midafternoon nap. For Nicoyans in Costa Rica, it is common to get frequent social visits from neighbors. Those in Loma Linda take their 24-hour Sabbath very seriously and observe it weekly to focus on family, God, camaraderie, and nature. Sardinian men are known for the sardonic sense of humor and they gather daily to laugh with and at each other. Finally, Buettner comments on the Okinawans as having a “hardship-tempered attitude that has endowed them with an affable smugness. They’re able to let their difficult early years remain in the past while they enjoy today’s simple pleasures.”
There it is: Downshifting while they keep swimming.
In addition to Buettner’s books, you can find other articles and podcasts to use as resources if you would like to dig a little deeper on this topic. A few I found online to be helpful include “How to Remain Calm (Even in the Midst of Chaos),” an April 13, 2017, huffpost.com post and “7 Useful Tips for Improving Mental Focus”, a March 30 post at verywellmind.com. Some suggestions include living in the moment and maintaining a focus on gratitude. If you practice those two behaviors regularly, when stressful times are upon you, you will be prepared to react in a way that maintains a healthy mind and body.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. To For more information, call 920-392-9408, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@sharecare.com or visit bluezonesproject.com.
