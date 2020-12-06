BLUE ZONES: Let it glow

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
For some, this can be the most wonderful time of year to reflect on holiday memories and traditions. If you celebrate Christmas, is any of your nostalgia triggered by lights? As a child, I recall years when my family would drive around town after attending the Christmas Eve church service and look at all the brightly decorated homes. My brothers and I would pick out our favorites as the anticipation of our holiday meal and opening gifts buzzed in the car with the twinkling backdrop of the beauty around us.
Have you noticed that some neighborhood lights started illuminating the night a little earlier this year? In the past, some naysayers may have poo-poo’d the idea of getting a jumpstart on holiday decorating; perhaps some would even say it’s because of the perceived commercialization of the holidays. This year, things are a little different.
People may be seeking joy from wherever they can grasp it, and some psychologists are encouraging the simple act of decorating. In a Nov. 22, 2017, and updated Nov. 19, article on today.com, psychologist Deborah Serani said, “It does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness. I think anything that takes us out of our normal habituation, the normal day in, day out ... signals our senses, and then our senses measure if it’s pleasing or not. Christmas decorating will spike dopamine, a feel-good hormone.”
Blue Zones Project teaches us that our environments impact our behavior. We remind people to set up their living spaces in a way that encourages health, whether it be putting a bowl of fresh fruit on the counter, to leaving out your walking shoes or boots as a simple reminder to move. We also focus on stress reducing behaviors that promote downshifting; decorations may be great sources of peace and calm to some people.
New York City psychologist Melissa Robinson-Brown said in a Nov. 18 article on huffpost.com, “People are longing for happiness and joy. This year has been a significant year of grief and loss: loss of freedom, loss of time with family, loss of income and job, and loss of loved ones, just to name a few. As such, people are seeking comfort and even healing.”
Although we may not be able to safely participate in all the traditional holiday celebrations we’re used to in 2020, decorating is one thing that we can do to lighten what may feel heavy and provide a sense of normalcy to a strange and uncomfortable season.
If this is a time of year that is difficult for you and doesn’t necessarily conjure up happy memories, it is never too late to create your own traditions. You can start fresh and make this year, even in all of its unpredictability, a special one to remember.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!