BLUE ZONES: Let it glow

Blue Zones Project teaches us that our environments impact our behavior. We remind people to set up their living spaces in a way that encourages health, whether it be putting a bowl of fresh fruit on the counter, to leaving out your walking shoes or boots as a simple reminder to move. We also focus on stress reducing behaviors that promote downshifting; decorations may be great sources of peace and calm to some people.

New York City psychologist Melissa Robinson-Brown said in a Nov. 18 article on huffpost.com, “People are longing for happiness and joy. This year has been a significant year of grief and loss: loss of freedom, loss of time with family, loss of income and job, and loss of loved ones, just to name a few. As such, people are seeking comfort and even healing.”

Although we may not be able to safely participate in all the traditional holiday celebrations we’re used to in 2020, decorating is one thing that we can do to lighten what may feel heavy and provide a sense of normalcy to a strange and uncomfortable season.

If this is a time of year that is difficult for you and doesn’t necessarily conjure up happy memories, it is never too late to create your own traditions. You can start fresh and make this year, even in all of its unpredictability, a special one to remember.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.