BLUE ZONES: Let’s be friends

Buettner goes on to say, “They [men] have a relaxed work life and generally, if you ask them their priorities, you will hear again and again that family is number one. And there’s no option for loneliness; they’re connected every day, and rather than waking up thinking about how to advance in their career, they’re waking up thinking about how their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are thriving.”

As tends to be true with so many things, there is not just one element that waves the magic wand of longevity; the health of the whole person needs to be balanced. Social connection is a strong contributing factor, as is living a life with purpose and belonging, taking time to intentionally unwind, eating simple food that comes from the ground, and moving often throughout the day. However, today’s health check can be as simple as picking up the phone and connecting with that friend you may have lost touch with. Even if you can’t do the activity you want to do with that person right now, in his book, Barker says that even just talking about what you want to do may be enough to keep the light in your friendship going. As Rachel Martin summed up in their conversation, “The dream is enough. The dream is the velvet hook.”