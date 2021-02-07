BLUE ZONES: Let’s be friends

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “The only way to have a friend is to be one.” In January, NPR’s Morning Edition featured an interview with Rachel Martin speaking to Billy Barker, author of the book “We Need to Hang Out.” The host and author discussed that research suggested, even before COVID, how Americans were struggling with loneliness. Interestingly, the trend seemed to be impacting men more than women. Barker shared how his experiences led him to hypothesize that women tended to be better at maintaining friendships because of their comfort with reaching out to each other, intimacy, and vulnerability. In contrast, he believed that men needed an activity to keep them connected, such as golf or fantasy football. When they didn’t have an activity, they were less likely to keep in touch. Feeling the pull to create more friendships, he brought together a group of guys in hopes that relationships would form.
Listening to the interview through a Blue Zones Project lens, the Okinawan concept of moai’s—people coming together for a common purpose—immediately resonated. Much of what Barker said was consistent with the habits of Okinawan women, as their longevity seemed to strongly benefit from their close lifetime friendships. On the flip side, there is the Blue Zone region of Sardinia, Italy. In June 2019, Blue Zones creator Dan Buettner told NBC News BETTER, “Demographically this region is different because it’s where the men, specifically, live longest. For every one male centenarian in the U.S there are five women centenarians; in Sardinia, it’s 1:1.”
Buettner goes on to say, “They [men] have a relaxed work life and generally, if you ask them their priorities, you will hear again and again that family is number one. And there’s no option for loneliness; they’re connected every day, and rather than waking up thinking about how to advance in their career, they’re waking up thinking about how their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are thriving.”
As tends to be true with so many things, there is not just one element that waves the magic wand of longevity; the health of the whole person needs to be balanced. Social connection is a strong contributing factor, as is living a life with purpose and belonging, taking time to intentionally unwind, eating simple food that comes from the ground, and moving often throughout the day. However, today’s health check can be as simple as picking up the phone and connecting with that friend you may have lost touch with. Even if you can’t do the activity you want to do with that person right now, in his book, Barker says that even just talking about what you want to do may be enough to keep the light in your friendship going. As Rachel Martin summed up in their conversation, “The dream is enough. The dream is the velvet hook.”
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
