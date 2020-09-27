BLUE ZONES: Let’s get saucy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

Apple season is here and we are excited to enjoy an abundance of all of the deliciousness these perfect, handheld fruits can produce.

Apples not only taste great, but feature fiber, phytochemicals, and vitamin C. Studies have shown they can aid in heart health, type 2 diabetes, weight control and even cancer, see hsph.harvard.edu. They can be eaten alone, added to salads, made into juice or cider, and used in baking.

Please try a simple recipe for homemade applesauce that was tested last year with a group of teenagers and our Blue Zones Project blender bike and it was a hit. Many of them never realized how easy it was to make this traditional snack. Several had also never tried eating applesauce warm before, and it went over very well.

Not to mention, your home will smell amazing. To your health.

Homemade Applesauce

Ingredients

4 apples-peeled, cored, and chopped

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon