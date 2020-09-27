BLUE ZONES: Let’s get saucy

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Apple season is here and we are excited to enjoy an abundance of all of the deliciousness these perfect, handheld fruits can produce.
Apples not only taste great, but feature fiber, phytochemicals, and vitamin C. Studies have shown they can aid in heart health, type 2 diabetes, weight control and even cancer, see hsph.harvard.edu. They can be eaten alone, added to salads, made into juice or cider, and used in baking.
Please try a simple recipe for homemade applesauce that was tested last year with a group of teenagers and our Blue Zones Project blender bike and it was a hit. Many of them never realized how easy it was to make this traditional snack. Several had also never tried eating applesauce warm before, and it went over very well.
Not to mention, your home will smell amazing. To your health.
Homemade Applesauce
Ingredients
4 apples-peeled, cored, and chopped
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup honey or maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions
In a medium saucepan or slow cooker, heat all ingredients until the apples are softened, about 20 minutes in a saucepan or 2-3 hours in a slow cooker.
Use a potato masher, fork, or blender to mash or puree the apples to desired texture.
Serve hot or cold.
Store cooled applesauce in refrigerator for up to one week.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!