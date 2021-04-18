BLUE ZONES: Lighten your load

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
“I don’t think I want to know the answer to that right now.” This was someone’s response when they were asked if they wanted to take the RealAge Test, a personalized health measurement tool that can help you see if you’re aging slower or quicker based on your lifestyle habits.
Can you relate to feeling less than your best self these days? We get it. Even if COVID hasn’t impacted you personally, the last 13 months have been mentally and physically challenging for most, and for many, comfort through those difficult times may have come from the more than usual indulgence. Referring to weight gain as the “COVID or Quarantine 15” – pounds—may have started as a way to make light of an uncomfortable topic, but the results can be tough to digest. Emotional eating, along with spending less time being active, more alcohol consumption, sleeping less, and struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness can take a serious toll on our physical health. According to a March 2021 marketwatch.com report, in America, “more than two in five adults packed on more pounds than they intended over the last year…29 pounds, on average.”
During times of stress and uncertainty, it may be tempting to adopt the mindset that “ignorance is bliss,” much like the person mentioned above who did not want to know their current health status. However, what you don’t know can, indeed, hurt you. Cdc.gov states, “Obesity is serious because it is associated with poorer mental health outcomes and reduced quality of life. Obesity is also associated with the leading causes of death in the United States and worldwide, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer.”
So instead of feeling guilty that you may have taken a step back from your wellness goals, Blue Zones Project wants to empower you to take a step forward.
If you have access to the internet at home or at the library, one tool available right now is indeed the RealAge Test. Developed by doctors and already taken by millions of people over the last 20 years, the test is intended to be a personal resource for you to understand your lifestyle strengths and challenges so you can extend your years. Taken online, it is private, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996—HIPPA compliant, and through your email, provides feedback for small adjustments you can make to help you live longer, better. You can take the test by heading over to bzpdodgecounty.sharecare.com.
Throughout life, motivators to be healthy may have been initiated by wanting to look your best for a special occasion like a graduation or wedding. The resources that Blue Zones Project provides are here so that you can be present and active not only for all of your special occasions, but so that you can enjoy those moments with generations below you as well.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
