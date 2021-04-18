BLUE ZONES: Lighten your load

So instead of feeling guilty that you may have taken a step back from your wellness goals, Blue Zones Project wants to empower you to take a step forward.

If you have access to the internet at home or at the library, one tool available right now is indeed the RealAge Test. Developed by doctors and already taken by millions of people over the last 20 years, the test is intended to be a personal resource for you to understand your lifestyle strengths and challenges so you can extend your years. Taken online, it is private, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996—HIPPA compliant, and through your email, provides feedback for small adjustments you can make to help you live longer, better. You can take the test by heading over to bzpdodgecounty.sharecare.com.

Throughout life, motivators to be healthy may have been initiated by wanting to look your best for a special occasion like a graduation or wedding. The resources that Blue Zones Project provides are here so that you can be present and active not only for all of your special occasions, but so that you can enjoy those moments with generations below you as well.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

