BLUE ZONES: Live longer, better

When the risk of losing one’s health increases, our behavior may change, like taking more vitamins. Socially distancing, washing our hands and wearing a mask are also good examples. I would challenge you to think about your health like this at all times. What are you doing each and every day to support your longevity? Observe your behaviors; are you staying connected to your loved ones? Are you living a life that feels purposeful? Are you eating several portions of fruits, vegetables and whole grains each day? Do you take time to relax? How often are you moving throughout your day?

Blue Zones Project is here in Dodge County to help make the choices that increase our chances for a long, healthy life easier. When your environment supports healthy options, it makes staying on track more feasible. That is why we work with worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, faith-based organizations, local government, and other groups and businesses so you’re not alone in your goals.

One great resource that is available this month is the RealAge test. It can help you stay or get on track by taking a look at your health habits and offering tips to help you live longer, better. Take this free, fast, and confidential survey at bzpdodgecounty.sharecare.com.

We may not live forever, but let’s stretch the moments we do have as long as we can.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

