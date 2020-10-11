BLUE ZONES: Live longer, better

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Blue Zones Project bases its principles around the habits of people who live long, healthy lives. Founder Dan Buettner studied and explored areas of the world where living to 100 happened at higher rates and more commonly than in most of America. But why does it matter? The truth of it all is, we are all going to die.
Being sick or staying well has been at the forefront of many conversations over the last seven months. Over the last six weeks, I have been healing from major surgery. It’s so distinctly noticeable how much better I feel when I do simple well-being things for my body like eat fruits and vegetables, drink water, take a walk, sit in quiet meditation, laugh with family—okay, laughing actually still hurts a little, spend time outside in nature, and talk to a friend on the phone.
Of course we’re all going to go sometime, but perhaps there are some who would prefer to put off the inevitable a little longer. Maybe some of us even want to live a very long time. That is where our choices come in.
On Sept. 8, MarketWatch.com reported that “Since the COVID-19 outbreak the demand for nutraceuticals and vitamin supplements has risen exponentially, as more and more consumers are now trying to boost their immunity to fight against SAR-CoV-2 infection.”
When the risk of losing one’s health increases, our behavior may change, like taking more vitamins. Socially distancing, washing our hands and wearing a mask are also good examples. I would challenge you to think about your health like this at all times. What are you doing each and every day to support your longevity? Observe your behaviors; are you staying connected to your loved ones? Are you living a life that feels purposeful? Are you eating several portions of fruits, vegetables and whole grains each day? Do you take time to relax? How often are you moving throughout your day?
Blue Zones Project is here in Dodge County to help make the choices that increase our chances for a long, healthy life easier. When your environment supports healthy options, it makes staying on track more feasible. That is why we work with worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, faith-based organizations, local government, and other groups and businesses so you’re not alone in your goals.
One great resource that is available this month is the RealAge test. It can help you stay or get on track by taking a look at your health habits and offering tips to help you live longer, better. Take this free, fast, and confidential survey at bzpdodgecounty.sharecare.com.
We may not live forever, but let’s stretch the moments we do have as long as we can.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
