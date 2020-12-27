BLUE ZONES: Looking ahead

Are you finding ways to stay active outside that are new to you? Is your desire to fuel your body in healthier ways becoming something you crave? Do you long for a connection with loved ones on an even deeper level? Have you found yourself becoming more focused on your chosen faith? Have you sought purpose and meaning in your career or in the ways you volunteer?

If you find yourself struggling with your health habits, Blue Zones Project hopes to be a resource for you. Everything we do is free and open to anyone in Dodge County. You can access information about our programs through our Facebook page and website. We continue to host events virtually, and regularly share tips and recipes through this column, our monthly newsletter, and the above mentioned platforms. If you enjoy reading, Dan Buettner has several books available in our local libraries that will allow you to explore ways to increase your longevity. If you prefer videos, Buettner’s “Ted Talk, How to Live to be 100” at ted.com, is a wonderful way to gather the information of how Blue Zones Project can help you on your journey.

As we all turn the page into a New Year, we look forward to being part of your next chapter.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

