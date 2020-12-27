BLUE ZONES: Looking ahead

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
After the winter solstice on Dec. 21, the days start to get longer. That, combined with New Year’s resolutions, many people are setting goals to approach each day with positive ways to pass the added minutes.
How do you go about starting a new habit or tackling life changes? Do you find it is easier if you address one thing at a time or do you like to do a complete overhaul? Some find that making changes is like cleaning a room. Are you more efficient if you break it down? Instead of saying, “I’m going to clean the whole kitchen,” sometimes it can feel more manageable when you focus on individual items: a drawer, the refrigerator, the dishes, the floors, etc.
Similarly, did you spend more time than usual in reflection this year? Due to time being furloughed, working from home and with months spent doing different jobs, post-surgery healing, and the many walks I took to clear my mind from the heaviness of COVID, I personally spent a lot of time in thought.
The lessons of Blue Zones Project have never made more sense to me than now. If practicing the Power Nine principles felt important before, they shine even brighter these days. We often talk about our behavior being as “contagious as the common cold.” With all the conversation of contagion, we can’t help think about what else has been passed on in the last nine months that will carry into 2021.
Are you finding ways to stay active outside that are new to you? Is your desire to fuel your body in healthier ways becoming something you crave? Do you long for a connection with loved ones on an even deeper level? Have you found yourself becoming more focused on your chosen faith? Have you sought purpose and meaning in your career or in the ways you volunteer?
If you find yourself struggling with your health habits, Blue Zones Project hopes to be a resource for you. Everything we do is free and open to anyone in Dodge County. You can access information about our programs through our Facebook page and website. We continue to host events virtually, and regularly share tips and recipes through this column, our monthly newsletter, and the above mentioned platforms. If you enjoy reading, Dan Buettner has several books available in our local libraries that will allow you to explore ways to increase your longevity. If you prefer videos, Buettner’s “Ted Talk, How to Live to be 100” at ted.com, is a wonderful way to gather the information of how Blue Zones Project can help you on your journey.
As we all turn the page into a New Year, we look forward to being part of your next chapter.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
